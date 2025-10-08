Sharon Audubon invites students to participate in leadership group

SHARON — High school students in Connecticut have the opportunity to learn more about conservation legislation through Sharon Audubon’s new youth leadership program.

Beginning this month and running through April 2026, the first year of the program will enroll up to 10 students.

The program aims to teach students how to identify pathways to initiate local conservation work.

Volunteer Coordinator Bethany Sheffer explained the participants will “receive training during the winter prior to legislative sessions in the spring, where they then accompany our states’ policy director to the state capitol and speak with state legislators about Audubon conservation priorities.”

Sheffer noted that participants will not engage in active lobbying.

For more info or to apply, Connecticut high school students can contact bethany.sheffer@audubon.org or call 860-364-0520