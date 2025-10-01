health

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

The hospice benefit is available in a patient’s home, a nursing facility, an assisted living community or an inpatient hospice center. Patients can continue receiving hospice as long as they remain eligible, and they may stop hospice care at any time if they choose to pursue curative treatment again.

The Hudson Valley Hospice in Poughkeepsie (phone: 845-485-2272) covers all of Dutchess County including the northeast corner. Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Litchfield County provides care in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut (Phone: 860-379-8561, Winsted office). In addition, your doctor or nursing facility may recommend private hospice services, which are also available at no cost.

Holistic wellness practitioners in Millerton

Lisa Wood of Millerton Integrated HealthProvided

Mental health matters: building a community of support

Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D., founder and clinical director of Interactive Discovery Consulting and Psychological Services, P.C., engaged audience members in a presentation about mental health and personal discovery.

Aly Morrissey
“Mental health is health.” — Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D.

While mental health can sometimes feel like a sensitive or even stigmatized subject, Copake Grange is working to change that conversation, thanks to a grant from the National Grange Rural Life Initiative. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the nonprofit launched what it hopes will become an ongoing series aimed at bringing the Roe Jan community together to address mental health.

Copake Grange President Roberta Roll said in her opening remarks that the goal of this new series is to foster open conversations on topics connected to emotional and psychological well-being.

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan has served nearly 1,800 people since opening in May last year.

John Coston

The two story building that rose out of nowhere and opened in the spring of 2024 is serving up a wide range of healthcare services to meet a rural community’s needs and its patient base is growing along with its staff.

The Northwest Corner has been marked by a scarcity of medical and healthcare providers. When the new facility opened, there was single primary care physician in North Canaan.

EMS services in Amenia provide emergency assistance and community connection

Dawn Marie Klingner, Amenia’s EMT Captain

Leila Hawken
“My father and my grandfather were firemen. There is something in the blood when it comes to giving back.”
— Dawn Marie Klingner, EMS Captain

Aligned with many aspects of Amenia, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have a solid history of personal commitment from volunteers who take pride in their service and training, which prepares them to provide aid and comfort in times of emergency.

EMS Captain Dawn Marie Klingner, who has served as Amenia’s town clerk for 13 years, exemplifies that sense of community commitment. Her service to the Amenia Fire Company began in 2006 at the urging of Chief Shawn Howard. She began as district secretary and treasurer, a position she continues to hold.

