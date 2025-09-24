Cornwall Days returns with events Sept. 26 to 28

CORNWALL — Live music and entertainment will grace the commercial districts of Cornwall the weekend of Sept. 26 to 28.

Festivities begin Friday in Cornwall Bridge. Singer/songwriter Bruce T. Carol will perform at Cornwall Package Store from 4 to 6 p.m. with a complimentary tasting.

“And there’s a movie night as well,” said Selectman Rocco Botto, who worked with the town’s Economic Development Commission on Cornwall Days.

“Happy Gilmore 2” will play outside of Town Hall Friday, Sept. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.

On Saturday, Crown Back Funk Trio will play live music on the Wish House lawn from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Cornwall Market in Cornwall Bridge will host RIP Dunes, an indie ethereal rock back from Brooklyn, N.Y., at 5 p.m. Then back in West Cornwall at night, the Pink House hosts singer/songwriter Matt Sucich.

Early on Sunday the Grumbling Gryphons children’s theater will hold events at the Wish House. A pre-performance for kids will take place at 10 a.m., then an original production titled “Trickster Coyote” will begin at 11:30 a.m.

For more info visit explorecornwallct.com