community

Connecticut contributes to America’s Tapestry

Connecticut contributes to America’s Tapestry

Betty Thompson of Salisbury added the necessary embroidery to the outline of a cannon on the Connecticut panel of America’s Tapestry.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — A group of youngsters and seasoned stitchers gathered at the Scoville Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 25, to do their part in creating Connecticut’s contribution to America’s Tapestry.

America’s Tapestry features embroidered panels, one from each of the 13 original colonies. “The panels illustrate the diverse stories of individual contributions – many overlooked – that reveal each colony’s struggle for Independence” (from the America’s Tapestry website). The work will be completed in time for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.

Connecticut’s panel includes Hannah Bruce Watson of the Connecticut Courant newspaper in the foreground, soldiers of the 7th Connecticut Regiment in the upper right corner, Jonathan Trumbull’s War Office in Lebanon, and from the Northwest Corner, Salisbury’s cannon foundries and the adjacent marble quarries in Canaan.

The panel is in the process of being taken around the state, where individuals can add to it.

Beverly Army Williams was in charge of the panel, which was stretched out on a table-sized frame that allowed the nimbler stitchers to see where their needles were going from the rear of the tapestry.

Betty Thompson of Salisbury, one of the veteran embroiderers, got things started by working on the representation of a cannon.

Prior to getting started the group watched a video from William Sellery, a student at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania, speaking about the iron and cannon business in Salisbury. Copies of his research paper, “The Arsenal of the Revolution: Economic Productivity in Defense of Rights 1775-1783” were available.

The design for the Connecticut panel of America’s Tapestry as seen at www.americastapestry.comProvided

community

Latest News

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gallery of Dreams reopens in Sharon

Gallery of Dreams reopens in Sharon

Victoria Morse, director of Gallery of Dreams

Robin Roraback

Victoria Morse, director of Gallery of Dreams, welcomes those interested in local arts — and artists who create it — to 156 Gay St. in Sharon.Look for a sign at the side of the road and art on the front porch.

In the light-filled parlor room of the gallery, complete with a comfortable couch, Morse warmly greeted visitors and invited them to browse the art in the two intimate exhibit spaces. Morse’s posture revealed her life as a dancer

Keep ReadingShow less
gallery