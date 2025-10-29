community

Sweet satisfaction at ‘Apples and Things’

Sweet satisfaction at ‘Apples and Things’

Judy Jacobs, right, took the advice of Dick Heinz to buy the French vanilla orange marmalade cake.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE— The aroma of fresh baked goods and simmering chili filled the air around noon Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Falls Village Congregational Church’s annual “Apples and Things” event, stirring cravings among the hungry visitors.

A bowl of chili and a couple of miniature corn muffins took care of the hollow feeling.

There were children’s activities inside and outside, housewares and knickknacks for sale, and the above-mentioned baked goods.

Lots of baked goods.

Judy Jacobs, with some input from Dick Heinz, walked out with a French vanilla orange marmalade cake.

She said she was intrigued by this particular combination of flavors and ingredients.

Someone said in passing, “That’s 500 calories a slice.”

“At least,” laughed Jacobs.

community

Latest News

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gallery of Dreams reopens in Sharon

Gallery of Dreams reopens in Sharon

Victoria Morse, director of Gallery of Dreams

Robin Roraback

Victoria Morse, director of Gallery of Dreams, welcomes those interested in local arts — and artists who create it — to 156 Gay St. in Sharon.Look for a sign at the side of the road and art on the front porch.

In the light-filled parlor room of the gallery, complete with a comfortable couch, Morse warmly greeted visitors and invited them to browse the art in the two intimate exhibit spaces. Morse’s posture revealed her life as a dancer

Keep ReadingShow less
gallery