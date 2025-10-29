Canaan Foundation marks 25 years

NORTH CANAAN — Sunday was a celebration of the Canaan Foundation’s 25th anniversary, as well as a celebration of the town.

The foundation was formed by a group of local citizens with a mission to enhance the quality of life for townspeople. This was done by raising money to give to local nonprofits who in turn help individuals. Grants amount to $2,000 per year per organization.

Residents gathered at the Colonial Theatre to visit with a host of those nonprofits to learn about their causes. The celebration was also a time to raise funds, and the goal of $1,500 was happily exceeded by $1,000 to $2,500.

During the program, which was hosted by president Mary Perotti, Linda Patz, a founding member, gave a retrospective of the foundation. “This was one of the many legacies left by Catherine Roraback,” she said.

Roraback was a noted attorney, known for taking on civil rights cases. When she was estate planning, she said she wanted to leave a portion of it for the betterment of the town. While the Canaan Community Trust was in existence, she didn’t think that was the perfect vehicle for what she had in mind, hoping to seek a broader mission.

She gathered a group of residents and they came up with the Canaan Foundation. When she died in 2007, she left her law office on Main Street and a sizeable sum of money to the foundation. That office was sold to the town in 2010 and proceeds from the sale were used to provide grants. Today, the office is the town’s History Center.

Eileen Fox served on the foundation board for 20 years. She spoke of fulfilling its mission “in a nonpartisan, apolitical way. It’s been a virtual circle of success.”

Perotti explained the board is composed of all volunteers. She listed those who have served 20 or more years: Darrell Long, who remains as treasurer, Bob Segalla, Ron Dower, Jacolyn Brown and Fox. Those with 10 or more years of service are Perry Gardner, Frank Perotti Jr., Marcia Ramunni, Amanda Freund and Perotti.

This year a total of 24 grants were issued for a total of $28,500.

Several of the recipient groups were showcased, including the Canaan Kids ArtSpace, an after-school art club that has children using recyclables for their art projects. Breetel Graves said the foundation not only gave the program money, “but gave us more—belief. It’s a place to belong and a place to come together.”

Norma DeMay, who just retired as executive director of the Douglas Library, introduced her successor, Laura Moran. She said the library is most appreciative to the foundation for funding its digital services, mainly Bibliomation, and its children’s services. The library is partially funded by the town and operates on a narrow budget, so the grants are most helpful.

Speaking for Fishes and Loaves food pantry was board member Randy Chapell. He explained the facility serves residents of Canaan, Norfolk and Falls Village. Open two days a week, its volunteers also deliver to those who can’t come to the Pilgrim House to get their share.

Food comes from the governmental Connecticut Share, Stop & Shop, local farms and from a garden planted by students at the Canaan Child Care Center. “We’ve seen a significant decrease from the federal government, so the outlook is uncertain,” he said, thanking the foundation for its continued support.

Matt Devino, president of the North Canaan Ambulance, said that organization runs three ambulances and has a paramedic response team. Its 21 members and nine EMTs/EMRs answer approximately 1,000 calls per year, helping other towns when needed. The staff is also supplemented with paid professionals.

“We were one of the first to have ALS services,” he said, “and while we bill for services, our revenues fall short,” thanking the foundation for helping with purchases and upgrades of equipment.

Peter Smith, who grew up in town decades ago, spoke of the wonderful thriving times Canaan enjoyed. “This is a necessary and needed organization,” he said.

Perotti announced the grant season opens Dec. 1 and ends in late January.