Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Suspected medical incident causes crash

On the morning of Oct. 19, Michael Brodeur, 66, of North Canaan was traveling north on Route 7 near the intersection with Clayton Road when he is believed to have suffered a medical condition, veering off the road and striking two trailers and a tree. He was transported by North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Sharon Hospital for suspected minor injuries, and his Mazda 6 was towed from the scene. The case remains under investigation.

Illegal and intoxicated gunfire

On Oct. 20, David McDonald, 44, of Cornwall turned himself into to Troop B police for an active warrant on four charges regarding an incident on Sept. 3, 2025: illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal carry of a firearm under the influence of alcohol or drugs; disorderly conduct; and first degree reckless endangerment. He was released on a $5,000 cash bond, and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court the next morning.

Domestic disturbance leads to 5-charge arrest

At about 11 p.m. on Oct. 21, troopers were dispatched to a North Canaan address on the report of an active domestic disturbance. After investigating, troopers arrested William Linkovich, 40, of North Canaan on five charges: risk of injury to child; interfering with or resisting an officer; assault of public safety, emergency medical, public transit or healthcare personnel; second degree breach of peace; disorderly conduct; and threatening. He was released the next day on a $15,000 cash bond, and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on the same day.

Distracted driving fender bender

On the morning of Oct. 22, Tanya Waugh, 57, of Sharon was traveling west on Route 112 in Salisbury when she was rear-ended by a Kia Sorento driven by Andrea Downs, 57, of Falls Village. According to the police report, Downs stated that she was “lost in her thoughts” and didn’t see Waugh’s Volvo S60 Premier brake in front of her. Both parties declined medical attention, and while both vehicles sustained minor damage, they were still operable and were driven from the scene. Downs was found to be at fault for the incident and was issued an infraction for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart resulting in a motor vehicle accident.

Sexual assault arrest

On Oct. 22, troopers arrested David Plain, 63, of North Canaan on an active warrant for fourth degree sexual assault relating to an incident on Aug. 13 of this year. Plain was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court the next day.

Head-on collision yields minor injury

On the morning of Oct. 23, Loretta Duntz, 50, of Sheffield, Mass., was traveling west in her Honda Ridgeline on Route 44 in Lakeville when she crossed over the double yellow line while navigating a curve, colliding head-on with a Ford F450 traveling the opposite direction. Duntz was extracted from her vehicle by Lakeville EMS after the crash and was transported to Sharon Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the F450, William Hosier, 37, of Copake Falls, New York, and his passenger, Cameron Martel, 23, of Amenia, New York, were both uninjured in the accident. Duntz was found at fault and was issued an infraction for operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device.





The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com