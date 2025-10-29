community

Pumpkin Run packs playful wear and perfect weather

Pumpkin Run packs playful wear and perfect weather

Costumed runners set off from Kent Green Boulevard Sunday, Oct. 26, for the Pumpkin Run.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Runners couldn’t have asked for a nicer day than Saturday, Oct. 26, to take part in the 49th annual Kent Pumpkin Run.

A kids race started the day, with a large field of happy, costumed kids completing either a half-mile or one-mile course.

Many adults wore costumes to the starting line of the main event on Kent Green Boulevard. Promptly at noon, they got the “go” and about 370 runners began the five-mile race through town.

Only 25 minutes, 55 seconds later, William Sanders crossed the finish line, marking his third consecutive victory in the Pumpkin Run.

The women’s winner and fourth overall finisher was Hayley Collins, who finished in 29 minutes, 11 seconds.

Full results can be found at fasttracktiming.com.

Start of the Kid’s Race.Lans Christensen

community

Latest News

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gallery of Dreams reopens in Sharon

Gallery of Dreams reopens in Sharon

Victoria Morse, director of Gallery of Dreams

Robin Roraback

Victoria Morse, director of Gallery of Dreams, welcomes those interested in local arts — and artists who create it — to 156 Gay St. in Sharon.Look for a sign at the side of the road and art on the front porch.

In the light-filled parlor room of the gallery, complete with a comfortable couch, Morse warmly greeted visitors and invited them to browse the art in the two intimate exhibit spaces. Morse’s posture revealed her life as a dancer

Keep ReadingShow less
gallery