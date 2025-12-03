Community gathers at Pilgrim House for annual Thanksgiving meal

NORTH CANAAN — The Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Pilgrim House each year provides nourishment and camaraderie for both guests and volunteers alike.

As Valerie Crane was dishing out slices of turkey along the buffet line, she noted that she’s been serving for the past three years since her husband, Rich, died.

“I wanted to give back,” she said. “It’s overwhelming to see the need. It’s hospitality for those who are alone. It brings a spirit of happiness and thankfulness to people.”

Stacey Dodge lost her mother this year, and volunteering at the dinner was a way to help heal, she said. Jeanine Coleman is a loyal server. “It’s my favorite time of year,” she said. “I love doing this.”

Paul Ramunni, who entertains at each dinner by playing favorites on the accordion, said, “Having music gives the meal seasoning, just like salt and pepper. Otherwise, it’s bland.”

For 18 years, Beverly Becker has organized the event, soliciting funds that make the meal possible. While she was hoping for 200 diners, the number was about 150 to 175, including the take-outs that were delivered around town. For those who did attend, the reviews were high.

Wyatt Stanton sat with Steve Allyn, and while they had talked to one another in passing, the dinner provided an opportunity for an in-depth conversation and a chance to get to know each other better. “We talked about vehicles and families,” related Allyn.

Chris Mafale came from Southington to join the festivities. With his plate heaped to the brim, he said, “You’ve got to be happy with a meal and people like this.”

In the kitchen, Becker was talking to Karl Hester, who prepared the dinner that included 21 turkeys, 200 pounds of peeled vegetables and dozens of rolls, among all the other fixings. “It’s a way to give back to the community,” said Hester, who is the chef at Gedney Farm in New Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Becker said she has coordinated the meal all these years with the help of some of the local churches. Her impetus came from reading a Bible verse that called for feeding others.

In a recent presentation to the Norfolk Congregational Church, Becker reflected on how the dinner has evolved over the years.

“I was trying to reach out to people in hardship. Over the years it has grown into so much more. I realized that there is more than just the original hardship that I intended; there is loneliness, there are people who can’t cook for whatever reason; those that have no family to share with. We feed families. People come and meet friends for dinner. We still have the hardship families, but they blend in so that you can’t really tell that they are there.”