Healthy food, social engagement anchor Sharon Hospital’s comprehensive aging approach

Jane Kellner and Martha McAndrews talk at a Senior Dinner put on by Sharon Hospital on Dec. 3 at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury. They were two of an estimated 100 guests.

L. Tomaino

SALISBURY — An estimated 100 people gathered at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury for a celebratory capstone dinner for Sharon Hospital’s Senior Meal Program on Dec. 3.

Sharon Hospital’s president, Christina McCulloch, addressed attendees. “Tonight, we celebrate connections, gratitude and looking ahead.”

She added that Sharon Hospital is “investing in a comprehensive approach to aging,” and said the meals are part of that, offering “not only a healthy meal, but socialization.”

Dr. Jonathan Joseph added, “activity, exercise, and socializing are key to health when aging.”

The Senior Meal Program offered residents 65 and older a full lunch that included a salad or small soup, a main course with a vegetable and starch, dessert, and coffee or tea — all for $5. Meals were served in the Sharon Hospital café from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Interspersed throughout the year were suppers with themes such as “The Sweetheart Supper” in February, which included a lecture on heart health and an opportunity to meet Sharon’s new cardiologist, Sheri Harrison.

Rosemary Farnsworth, from Salisbury, remembered the Sweetheart Supper, “A lovely event, very nice.”

The discounted meals were made possible through a grant from the Northwest CT Community Foundation, the Northwest Corner Gives Fund. Donations from the community were matched by this grant.

The Dec. 3 dinner was the final senior dinner given the existing grant guidelines. Senior meals will be paused at the hospital café until the Sharon Hospital Foundation is able to secure ongoing support for the program.

Donations can be made by contacting Laura Eldridge at the Foundation, 203-739-7056 or laura.eldridge@nuvancehealth.org

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas. Accepting the donation are elves Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

‘Replica firearm’ found at Sharon Center School

Sharon Center School

File photo

SHARON — A Sharon Center School staff member discovered a “facsimile firearm” behind a file cabinet around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, prompting an immediate response from State Police and a same-day notification to parents, according to police officials and an email obtained by The Lakeville Journal.

Melony Brady-Shanley, the Region One Superintendent, wrote in the email that, upon the item’s discovery, “The State Police were immediately notified and responded to the building.”

