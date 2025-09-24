Folk, food and fall views at annual Stissing Center fundraiser

The Stissing Center for Arts & Culture is hosting its Harvest Sunset Celebration at Globe Hill in Pine Plains on Saturday, Sept. 27. Set against panoramic views, the event promises an evening of music, locally sourced food, and community spirit — all in support of year-round arts programming.

The celebration will feature a performance by Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, the renowned folk duo best known for their rendition of Ashokan Farewell, used as the the hauntingly beautiful theme from Ken Burns’ “The Civil War.” Their evocative blend of Appalachian, Cajun, and Celtic music has earned them a lasting place in American acoustic music.

Opening the musical lineup is Long Steel Rail, a dynamic bluegrass trio. The evening will be emceed by Ophira Eisenberg, comedian, author, and host of NPR’s “Ask Me Another.” Eisenberg is known for her sharp wit and engaging presence on both stage and radio.

A seasonal harvest dinner will be prepared by The Farmer’s Wife, a local favorite recognized for celebrating farms — and seasonal ingredients — from the area. The dinner will be accompanied by local beverages and set amid the natural beauty of Globe Hill’s expansive landscape.

The Harvest Sunset Celebration serves as a vital fundraiser for The Stissing Center. Proceeds support accessible ticket pricing, free children’s programming, and diverse arts offerings throughout the year.

“This event is really a celebration of The Stissing Center’s deep connection to our community,” said Gwen Greene, President of the Board. “The spectacular venue, the extraordinary entertainment, and the delicious local food and beverages are all a part of our commitment to this area. By the same token, the breadth and depth of our programming also speaks to our mission to bring to our audiences something that each and every person can enjoy. We are very excited to share this celebration with our friends and neighbors.”

Executive Director Patrick Trettenero added, “As summer turns to fall, this is the perfect moment to gather, give thanks, and support something meaningful. There’s no better way to celebrate the season than with delicious local food, world-class music, and one of the most spectacular views in the Hudson Valley.”

Tickets are available at thestissingcenter.org