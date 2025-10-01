Project SAGE hosts events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

With October designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Project SAGE, based in Lakeville, will host three events to shine a light on the issue.

Kicking off the initiative is the annual Vigil and Red Sand Project Action, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9. Supporters will gather at 6:30 p.m. at Community Field, 10 Sharon Road, where a candlelight remembrance walk will proceed to the Project SAGE office at 13A Porter St.

The vigil is dedicated to honoring individuals who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Connecticut over the past year, while reaffirming Project SAGE’s commitment to ending relationship violence. Discussions and reflections on sensitive topics will take place. Staff will be on hand to provide support as needed. A small reception will follow the memorial ceremony. The event is sponsored in part by National Iron Bank.

Fifteen minutes prior to the start of the vigil, Red Sand Project Action members will conduct an activity to raise awareness of human trafficking. More information about the program is available at redsandproject.org/about.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the third annual Take Back the Hike will be held to raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault, spur discussions about personal safety in public spaces, and highlight the therapeutic and healing power of nature. The event is sponsored by Project SAGE, the Kent Land Trust and Kent Park and Recreation.

Hikers will gather at Skiff Mountain South Preserve at 10 a.m. to embark on a three-mile hike across Skiff Mountain to the Harrison Overlook, embracing both the beauty of the outdoors and the strength found in community action.

“The partnership between Project SAGE and the Kent Land Trust has created an event that resonates deeply with the values of community, safety and conservation,” said Melissa Cherniske, program manager of the land trust. “We are looking forward to this year’s Take Back the Hike and are excited to continue building on this meaningful tradition.”

To register, go to https://bit.ly/registerforhike?r=qr.

The final event will be held Saturday, Oct. 25, when Project SAGE launches a new partnership with The Moviehouse in Millerton. A screening of the documentary “Another Body” will begin at 7 p.m. This award-winning film follows an American college student’s search for answers and justice after she discovers deepfake pornography of herself circulating online.

Following the screening, Virginia Gold, Project SAGE’s director of client services, and Linda Ciano, director of community engagement, will hold a talkback, moderated by executive director Kristen van Ginhoven.

This event is part of Project SAGE’s Year of Digital Safety offerings. Ciano said, “Nearly every relationship today has some sort of virtual component, whether that means meeting new love interests through dating apps or staying connected with family and friends on social media. Building the skills needed to have healthy interactions online and knowing what to do if things go awry are vital.”

Moviegoers should note the film includes language and images that may be difficult to watch. Staff will be on hand to provide support if needed.

Tickets are $18 and available for purchase at themoviehouse.net.

“We are looking forward to a full Domestic Violence Awareness Month this year,” said van Ginhoven. “With new and ongoing events that are accessible to all, we look forward to uniting with advocates, sister agencies and coalitions across the country to raise awareness and uplift efforts toward our common goal of ending domestic violence.”