Project SAGE hosts events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

“The Red Sand Project” from 2024 will once again open this year’s annual vigil.

Natalia Zukerman

With October designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Project SAGE, based in Lakeville, will host three events to shine a light on the issue.

Kicking off the initiative is the annual Vigil and Red Sand Project Action, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9. Supporters will gather at 6:30 p.m. at Community Field, 10 Sharon Road, where a candlelight remembrance walk will proceed to the Project SAGE office at 13A Porter St.

The vigil is dedicated to honoring individuals who have lost their lives to domestic violence in Connecticut over the past year, while reaffirming Project SAGE’s commitment to ending relationship violence. Discussions and reflections on sensitive topics will take place. Staff will be on hand to provide support as needed. A small reception will follow the memorial ceremony. The event is sponsored in part by National Iron Bank.

Fifteen minutes prior to the start of the vigil, Red Sand Project Action members will conduct an activity to raise awareness of human trafficking. More information about the program is available at redsandproject.org/about.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the third annual Take Back the Hike will be held to raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault, spur discussions about personal safety in public spaces, and highlight the therapeutic and healing power of nature. The event is sponsored by Project SAGE, the Kent Land Trust and Kent Park and Recreation.

Hikers will gather at Skiff Mountain South Preserve at 10 a.m. to embark on a three-mile hike across Skiff Mountain to the Harrison Overlook, embracing both the beauty of the outdoors and the strength found in community action.

“The partnership between Project SAGE and the Kent Land Trust has created an event that resonates deeply with the values of community, safety and conservation,” said Melissa Cherniske, program manager of the land trust. “We are looking forward to this year’s Take Back the Hike and are excited to continue building on this meaningful tradition.”

To register, go to https://bit.ly/registerforhike?r=qr.

The final event will be held Saturday, Oct. 25, when Project SAGE launches a new partnership with The Moviehouse in Millerton. A screening of the documentary “Another Body” will begin at 7 p.m. This award-winning film follows an American college student’s search for answers and justice after she discovers deepfake pornography of herself circulating online.

Following the screening, Virginia Gold, Project SAGE’s director of client services, and Linda Ciano, director of community engagement, will hold a talkback, moderated by executive director Kristen van Ginhoven.

This event is part of Project SAGE’s Year of Digital Safety offerings. Ciano said, “Nearly every relationship today has some sort of virtual component, whether that means meeting new love interests through dating apps or staying connected with family and friends on social media. Building the skills needed to have healthy interactions online and knowing what to do if things go awry are vital.”

Moviegoers should note the film includes language and images that may be difficult to watch. Staff will be on hand to provide support if needed.

Tickets are $18 and available for purchase at themoviehouse.net.

“We are looking forward to a full Domestic Violence Awareness Month this year,” said van Ginhoven. “With new and ongoing events that are accessible to all, we look forward to uniting with advocates, sister agencies and coalitions across the country to raise awareness and uplift efforts toward our common goal of ending domestic violence.”

A peaceful end at East Mountain House

The living room is light, airy, and quiet, with works from local artists on the walls...and no television.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Craig Davis and Keavy Bedell have opened East Mountain House in Lakeville. It is an end-of-life facility — a home, really — that can accomodate up to two guests at a time. The first guest arrived in mid-September.

The house, at 14 Bostwick St., is the one Davis shared with his wife Sandy Dennis, who died in 2020. Davis said her spirit lives on in the house itself and in the approach taken for the guests.

Walk-in medical care locations in Torrington

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital emergency room
Riley Klein

With four urgent care centers and an emergency room, there are a number of options for immediate care in Torrington.

Emergency rooms are intended to treat severe conditions such as major trauma, chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke, head trauma, neck or spine injury, severe bleeding, seizure lasting longer than 3 minutes, severe burn, vision loss, choking, electric shock or struck by lightning.

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Provided

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Elizabeth Wing, ND at Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic in Sharon

Natalia Zukerman
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND

Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.

“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”

