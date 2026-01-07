Year in review: Norfolk embraced change in 2025

NORFOLK — The past year was one of change and transition for Norfolk.

The Royal Arcanum building, an historic brick landmark in the center of town, was recently sold to American Folk & Heritage LLC, owned by Norfolk residents Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Aaron Aujla and Dev Aujla. They plan to use the space to support their mission of preserving American craft, and their Bode fashion brand.

Following devastating floods that washed out several bridges in 2023, the River Place Bridge was replaced in April, Smith Road temporary bridge was opened in June.

After eight years of service, First Selectmen Matt Riiska retired in November. Norfolk native, Henry Tirrell was elected to fill the post. He hit the ground running, overseeing the groundbreaking for the new firehouse and handling the first snowstorm.

The Foundation for Norfolk Living nearly completed construction of new housing at Haystack Woods, which includes 10 zero-net emissions affordable homes walking distance from town. Five units have been sold as of late December.

Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Route 44 construction project moved ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed in 2026, according to Amy Hare, DOT Chief Engineer. The construction, to reduce the slope along 1,034 feet of roadway and build a retaining wall, limits traffic to one lane, creating delays as work is ongoing.

The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Company broke ground on its newly approved firehouse. State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, D-5, who shepherded crucial funding for the $10.4 million building, also attended.

The Manor House, a small country inn on Maple Avenue, applied for a site plan modification to an existing special permit. Plans include a wellness spa and restaurant. A small group of neighbors fought the application. After numerous public hearings, plans were approved by Norfolk Planning and Zoning Commission. The opposing neighbors are currently suing the Manor House owners, and Norfolk Planning and Zoning.

Botelle Elementary School welcomed Kevin Case of Barkhamsted as its new district superintendent. The school was named a “School of Distinction” by the Connecticut Department of Education.

Andrew Thomson, Norfolk composer, premiered his new choral work, “Requiem,” in Hartford on May 17, performed by Chorus Angelicus, the children’s choir that started Andrew’s musical journey, and Gaudeamus ensemble.

Icebox Café opened one year ago. Peter Crippen and Marinell Madden-Crippen brought their years of experience running a New York City café to Norfolk. They created a cozy food emporium in the former train station. From Peter’s sourdough bread to their soups and sandwiches, the cafe has become a popular gathering place.

Les Renards & Company bookstore opened in July in the Royal Arcanum building. Trish Deans opened her small, eclectic shop featuring current books, gifts and vintage books whose sale benefits the Norfolk Library Associates.

The Haystack Book Festival, a program of the Norfolk Hub, celebrated its fifth season this fall with 17 writers in conversations at the Norfolk Library and a hike in Great Mountain Forest.