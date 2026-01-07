community

Year in review: Norfolk embraced change in 2025

Newly-elected Norfolk First Selectman Henry Tirrell takes the reins from Matt Riiska, who retired in November after eight years of service. From left, Robin Tirrell, Henry Tirrell, Charlie Tirrell, Linda Riiska and Matt Riiska at the Dec. 6 groundbreaking ceremony for Norfolk’s new firehouse.

Jennifer Almquist

NORFOLK — The past year was one of change and transition for Norfolk.

The Royal Arcanum building, an historic brick landmark in the center of town, was recently sold to American Folk & Heritage LLC, owned by Norfolk residents Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Aaron Aujla and Dev Aujla. They plan to use the space to support their mission of preserving American craft, and their Bode fashion brand.

Following devastating floods that washed out several bridges in 2023, the River Place Bridge was replaced in April, Smith Road temporary bridge was opened in June.

After eight years of service, First Selectmen Matt Riiska retired in November. Norfolk native, Henry Tirrell was elected to fill the post. He hit the ground running, overseeing the groundbreaking for the new firehouse and handling the first snowstorm.

The Foundation for Norfolk Living nearly completed construction of new housing at Haystack Woods, which includes 10 zero-net emissions affordable homes walking distance from town. Five units have been sold as of late December.

Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Route 44 construction project moved ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed in 2026, according to Amy Hare, DOT Chief Engineer. The construction, to reduce the slope along 1,034 feet of roadway and build a retaining wall, limits traffic to one lane, creating delays as work is ongoing.

The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Company broke ground on its newly approved firehouse. State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, D-5, who shepherded crucial funding for the $10.4 million building, also attended.

The Manor House, a small country inn on Maple Avenue, applied for a site plan modification to an existing special permit. Plans include a wellness spa and restaurant. A small group of neighbors fought the application. After numerous public hearings, plans were approved by Norfolk Planning and Zoning Commission. The opposing neighbors are currently suing the Manor House owners, and Norfolk Planning and Zoning.

Botelle Elementary School welcomed Kevin Case of Barkhamsted as its new district superintendent. The school was named a “School of Distinction” by the Connecticut Department of Education.

Andrew Thomson, Norfolk composer, premiered his new choral work, “Requiem,” in Hartford on May 17, performed by Chorus Angelicus, the children’s choir that started Andrew’s musical journey, and Gaudeamus ensemble.

Icebox Café opened one year ago. Peter Crippen and Marinell Madden-Crippen brought their years of experience running a New York City café to Norfolk. They created a cozy food emporium in the former train station. From Peter’s sourdough bread to their soups and sandwiches, the cafe has become a popular gathering place.

Les Renards & Company bookstore opened in July in the Royal Arcanum building. Trish Deans opened her small, eclectic shop featuring current books, gifts and vintage books whose sale benefits the Norfolk Library Associates.

The Haystack Book Festival, a program of the Norfolk Hub, celebrated its fifth season this fall with 17 writers in conversations at the Norfolk Library and a hike in Great Mountain Forest.

Austin Howard Barney

SHARON — Austin Howard Barney — known simply as “Barney” to many, of Sharon, age 87, died on Dec. 23, after his heroic battle with the black breath, hanahaki disease, cooties, simian flu and feline leukemia finally came to an end.

Austin was born on July 26, 1938, son of Sylvester and Iva Barney.

Francis J. Schell

FALLS VILLAGE — Francis J. “Bosco” Schell of Falls Village passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, at East Mountain House in Lakeville surrounded by members of his family.

Born in Kosice, Slovakia, in 1934 to a family of landowners in their ancestral home, he came to the United States in 1947 following the wreckage of the Second World War.

Gerald Blakey

CORNWALL — A good man has passed. Gerald “Jerry” Blakey, 89, of Cornwall, passed on Dec. 20, 2025.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernestine L. Blakey and Burt Blakey of West Cornwall, his brother Tom Blakey of Falls Village, and his daughter Karen B. Fisher of Cornwall.

Joan Marie Wilbur

SHARON — Joan Marie Wilbur, 83, a seventy-two year resident of Sharon, died peacefully on Monday evening, Dec. 22, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur had a forty-year career as a licensed practical nurse in Sharon, she began at Sharon Hospital and subsequently worked for Dr. Brewer, Dr. Gott, Sharon Pediatrics, Dr. Rashkoff and ultimately finished her career caring for patients at Sharon Health Care Center.

Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Colchester, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Catherine (Casey) Bushey. On Sept. 14, 1963, in Lakeville, Connecticutshe married the love of her life, Edward Howard Wilbur, and their loving marriage spanned for over six decades. Mr. Wilbur survives at home in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur enjoyed playing golf, bowling, dancing, horses and caring for their beloved pets. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

