Peddler’s Flea Market offers unique finds

Greg and Ann Bidou had motorcycle parts and items that were once part of the decor at the former Toymaker’s Cafe.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The enterprising and curious shopper had a lot of choices at the Peddler’s Flea Market at the South Canaan Meetinghouse in Falls Village Saturday, Sept. 13.

Need a children’s rocking horse? Greg and Ann Bidou had you covered. The proprietors of the former Toymaker’s Cafe accumulated a lot of things over the decades, including rocking horses that were once part of the cafe’s decor.

“Do you have a man cave?” Ann Bidou asked as a reporter hove alongside. “Because I’ve got man cave art.”

The Bidous also had motorcycle parts and an entire motorcycle for sale.

Frank Halden of Falls Village had an unusual offering. He will take a digital photograph and transfer it to a piece of fabric using an inkjet printer. He then incorporates the photo/fabric piece into a larger piece of fabric, suitable for framing or quilting or anything else someone might do with a piece of fabric.

In the shed were items that fell into the “miscellaneous” category, including the sheet music for “This Little Piggie Went to Market,” as presented in the 1933 Paramount film “Eight Girls in a Boat.”

At one dollar it proved irresistible.

The event was sponsored by the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society.

Local talent takes the stage in Sharon Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

Top row, left to right, Caroline Kinsolving, Christopher McLinden, Dana Domenick, Reid Sinclair and Director Hunter Foster. Bottom row, left to right, Will Nash Broyles, Dick Terhune, Sandy York and Ricky Oliver in Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

Aly Morrissey

Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.

Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Mary Beth Lawlor, publisher/editor-in-chief of Litchfield Magazine, and supporter of Plein Air Litchfield, left,and Michele Murelli, Director of Plein Air Litchfield and Art Tripping, right.

Jennifer Almquist

For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.

The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.

