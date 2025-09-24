Peddler’s Flea Market offers unique finds

FALLS VILLAGE — The enterprising and curious shopper had a lot of choices at the Peddler’s Flea Market at the South Canaan Meetinghouse in Falls Village Saturday, Sept. 13.

Need a children’s rocking horse? Greg and Ann Bidou had you covered. The proprietors of the former Toymaker’s Cafe accumulated a lot of things over the decades, including rocking horses that were once part of the cafe’s decor.

“Do you have a man cave?” Ann Bidou asked as a reporter hove alongside. “Because I’ve got man cave art.”

The Bidous also had motorcycle parts and an entire motorcycle for sale.

Frank Halden of Falls Village had an unusual offering. He will take a digital photograph and transfer it to a piece of fabric using an inkjet printer. He then incorporates the photo/fabric piece into a larger piece of fabric, suitable for framing or quilting or anything else someone might do with a piece of fabric.

In the shed were items that fell into the “miscellaneous” category, including the sheet music for “This Little Piggie Went to Market,” as presented in the 1933 Paramount film “Eight Girls in a Boat.”

At one dollar it proved irresistible.

The event was sponsored by the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society.