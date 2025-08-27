crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Downtown Salisbury rear end accident

On the afternoon of Aug. 13, Andreanna Stossel, 27, of Poughkeepsie, New York was driving south in a BMW 328is on Undermountain Road in Salisbury, approaching the stop sign at the intersection with Main Street. When she stopped, she was struck from behind by a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Molly Tanner, 52, of Millerton, New York. Neither driver was injured, and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Tanner was issued a written warning for failure to keep a reasonable distance resulting in an accident.

Driver flees single-vehicle accident

Early in the morning on Aug. 18, Sugeily Rivera, 49, of Waterbury was traveling south on Route 63 in Canaan when she lost control of her BMW 328i and left the roadway, eventually coming to a final rest in the northbound lane. The vehicle suffered disabling damage from the accident and was towed from the scene. Rivera fled the scene of the accident, and was reportedly uninjured.

Assault on pregnant victim

On Aug. 18 at 11:50 a.m., troopers arrived at a Cornwall residence in response to a domestic dispute. Charles Broadbent, 37, of Cornwall was subsequently arrested and transported to Troop B, where he was processed for three crimes: disorderly conduct, strangulation and assault of a pregnant victim. The 35-year-old victim was reportedly uninjured by the attack. Broadbent was issued a $25,000 cash bond, which he was unable to post and was held for his court date on Aug. 19.


