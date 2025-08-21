schools

Region One elementary school bus routes

Bus routes are subject to change. Check www.region1schools.org for updates.


Cornwall Consolidated School

Bus 3

Inbound

6:58 a.m. - 62 Furnace Brook Rd-RT 4

7:00 a.m. - 21 Cemetery Hill Rd-RT 4

7:10 a.m. - 94 College St

7:11 a.m. - Great Hill Rd & College St

7:21 a.m. - Mohawk Ski Area-end of driveway

7:21 a.m. - 38 Great Hollow Rd

7:22 a.m. - 22 Great Hollow Rd

7:25 a.m. - 82 Cemetery Hill Rd-RT 4

7:26 a.m. - 94 Cemetery Hill Rd

7:35 a.m. - 87 Mohawk Mountain Rd

7:35 a.m. - 89 Mohawk Mountain Rd

7:41 a.m. - 28 Bunker Hill Rd-RT 4

7:45 a.m. - 163 Cornwall Hollow Rd

7:50 a.m. - 42 Hautboy Hill Rd

7:50 a.m. - Hurlburt Place & Hautboy Hill Rd

7:57 a.m. - 39 Hall Rd

7:59 a.m. - 30 Sharon Goshen Turnpike

8:00 a.m. - 8 Town St

8:04 a.m. - 197 Town St

8:07 a.m. - 256 Town St

8:09 a.m. - Town St & Yelping Hill Rd

8:15 a.m. - Rexford Rd & Cream Hill Rd

8:17 a.m. - 92 Cream Hill Rd

8:20 a.m. - Cornwall Consolidation School


Bus 3

Outbound

3:06 p.m. - River Rd & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-RT 128

3:07 p.m. - Lower River Rd & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-RT 128

3:10 p.m. - 92 Cream Hill Rd

3:11 p.m. - Rexford Rd & Cream Hill Rd

3:15 p.m. - 256 Town St

3:17 p.m. - Town St & Yelping Hill Rd

3:21 p.m. - 197 Town St

3:24 p.m. - 66 Cogswell Rd

3:26 p.m. - Wright Hill Rd & Cogswell Rd

3:31 p.m. - 8 Town St

3:33 p.m. - 32 Hall Rd

3:34 p.m. - 39 Hall Rd

3:36 p.m. - 30 Sharon Goshen Turnpike-RT 128

3:40 p.m. - 163 Cornwall Hollow Rd-RT 43

3:45 p.m. - 42 Hautboy Hill Rd

3:45 p.m. - Hurlburt Pl & Hautboy Hill Rd

3:47 p.m. - 75 Hautboy Hill Rd

3:55 p.m. - 8 Bunker Hill Rd-RT 4

4:05 p.m. - 87 Mohawk Mountain Rd

4:05 p.m. - 89 Mohawk Mountain Rd

4:11 p.m. - 28 Bunker Hill Rd-RT 4

4:13 p.m. - 94 Cemetery Hill Rd

4:14 p.m. - 82 Cemetery Hill Rd-RT 4

4:15 p.m. - Town St Ext & Baldwin Rd

4:17 p.m. - 22 Great Hollow Rd

4:18 p.m. - 38 Great Hollow Rd

4:28 p.m. - 94 College St

4:29 p.m. - Great Hill Rd & College St

4:39 p.m. - Town Street South & RT 4

4:42 p.m. - 21 Cemetery Hill Rd-RT 4

4:45 p.m. - 62 Furnace Brook Rd-RT 4


Bus 4

Inbound

7:14 a.m. - 104 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:15 a.m. - 128 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:16 a.m. - Soltis Ln & Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:18 a.m. - 256 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:20 a.m. - 332 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:20 a.m - Parking lot-second part

7:22 a.m. - 355 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:24 a.m. - Mansonville Rd & Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:25 a.m. - 247 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:26 a.m. - 235/237 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:28 a.m. - 32 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

7:30 a.m. - 85 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

7:30 a.m. - 98 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

7:35 a.m. - Flat Rocks Rd & Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

7:40 a.m. - 182 Whitcomb Hill Rd

7:46 a.m. - 159 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:47 a.m. - 141 Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:49 a.m. - Burlwood Ln & Kent Rd S-RT 7

7:50 a.m. - 41 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:51 a.m. - 76 Popple Swamp Rd

7:55 a.m. - 9 Jewell St

7:56 a.m. - 33 Jewell St

8:02 a.m. - 46 Valley Rd

8:05 a.m. - 14 Bolton St

8:10 a.m. - 19 Peirce Ln

8:10 a.m. - 69 Pierce Ln

8:12 a.m. - Dibble Hill Rd & Pierce Ln

8:15 a.m. - 179 Sharon Goshen Turnpike-RT 128

8:15 a.m. - Wright Hill Rd & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-RT 128

8:17 a.m. - River Rd & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-RT 128

8:17 a.m. - Lower River Rd & Sharon Goshen Turnpike-RT 128

8:20 a.m. - Cornwall Consolidation School


Bus 4

Outbound

3:07 p.m. - 179 Sharon Goshen Turnpike-RT 128

3:09 p.m. - Dibble Hill Rd & Pierce Ln

3:11 p.m. - 74 Pierce Ln

3:12 p.m. - 69 Pierce Ln

3:13 p.m. - 19 Peirce Ln

3:15 p.m. - Bolton St & Pine St

3:16 p.m. - Cornwall Library

3:23 p.m. - 46 Valley Rd

3:26 p.m. - 33 Jewell St

3:27 p.m. - 9 Jewell St

3:30 p.m. - Bell Road & Popple Swamp Rd

3:35 p.m. - 76 Popple Swamp Rd

3:40 p.m. - 41 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:41 p.m. - Burlwood Ln & Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:41 p.m. - 104 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:42 p.m. - 128 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:43 p.m. - 141 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:43 p.m. - 159 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:44 p.m. - Soltis Ln & Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:46 p.m. - 235/237 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:47 p.m. - 256 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:48 p.m. - 332 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:50 p.m. - Kent Falls-Parking lot

3:53 p.m. - 355 Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:55 p.m. - Mansonville Rd & Kent Rd S-RT 7

3:56 p.m. - 247 Kent Rd S-RT 7

4:00 p.m. - 32 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

4:03 p.m. - 85 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

4:04 p.m. - 98 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

4:08 p.m. - 187 Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

4:09 p.m. - Flat Rocks Rd & Warren Hill Rd-RT 45

4:15 p.m. - 182 Whitcomb Hill Rd


Kent Center School

Bus 9

Inbound

7:45 a.m. - 65 Skiff Mountain Rd

7:51 a.m. - 402D Skiff Mountain Rd

7:53 a.m. - 476 Skiff Mountain Rd - Marvelwood School

7:53 a.m. - 77 Fuller Mountain Rd

8:01 a.m. - 120 Fuller Mountain Rd

8:08 a.m. - 162A Macedonia Rd-RT 341

8:10 a.m. - 206 Macedonia Rd-RT 341

8:10 a.m. - 256 Macedonia Rd-RT 341

8:12 a.m. - 253 Macedonia Rd-RT 341

8:12 a.m. - 243B Macedonia Rd-RT 341

8:12 a.m. - Watley Farm Rd & Macedonia Rd-RT 341

8:15 a.m. - Schagticoke Rd & RT 341

8:18 a.m. - Chapel Rd(RINK) & Macedonia Rd-RT 341

8:20 a.m. - Kent Center School


Bus 9

Outbound

3:13 p.m. - Skiff Mtn Rd ( Kent School gym)

3:16 p.m. - Skiff Mountain Rd & Faculty Rd

3:16 p.m. - 65 Skiff Mountain Rd

3:25 p.m. - 402D Skiff Mountain Rd

3:28 p.m. - 476 Skiff Mountain Rd - Marvelwood School

3:28 p.m.- 120 Fuller Mountain Rd

3:28 p.m. - 77 Fuller Mountain Rd

3:29 p.m.- 52 Fuller Mountain Rd

3:29 p.m.- 162A Macedonia Rd-RT 341

3:44 p.m. - 206 Macedonia Rd-RT 341

3:44 p.m. - 256 Macedonia Rd-RT 341

3:44 p.m. - 253 Macedonia Rd-RT 341

3:45 p.m. - 243B Macedonia Rd-RT 341

3:45 p.m. - Watley Farm Rd & Macedonia Rd - RT 341

3:50 p.m. - Schagticoke Rd & RT 341


Bus 10

Inbound

7:38 a.m. - 23 S. Main St-RT 7

7:39 a.m. - 73 South Main St-RT 7

7:40 a.m. - Saddle Ridge Farm Rd & Kent Rd-Rt 7

7:41 a.m. - Birch Hill Court & Kent Rd-RT 7

7:42 a.m. - 136 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:42 a.m. - Birch Hill Lane & Kent Rd-RT 7

7:43 a.m. - 227A Kent Rd-RT 7

7:43 a.m. - 243 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:44 a.m. - Valley View Rd & Kent Rd-RT 7

7:44 a.m. - 255 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:45 a.m. - 267 Kent Rd-RT 7

7:47 a.m. - 247 Bulls Bridge Rd

7:48 a.m. - 196A Bulls Bridge Rd

7:50 a.m. - 135 Spooner Hill Rd

7:55 a.m. - 50 Highland Rd

8:00 a.m. - 160 Bulls Bridge Rd

8:01 a.m. - 94 Bulls Bridge Rd

8:02 a.m. - 40 Bulls Bridge Rd (South Kent School)

8:05 a.m. - South Kent Post Office

8:10 a.m. - Ore Hill Rd & Geer Mountain Rd

8:11 a.m. - 104 Geer Mountain Rd

8:16 a.m. - 290 South Kent Rd

8:18 a.m. - 82 South Kent Rd

8:20 a.m. - 74 South Kent Rd

8:22 a.m. - KECNS-St. Andrew’s Church

8:23 a.m. - Kent Center School


Bus 10

Outbound

3:20 p.m. - 23 S. Main St-RT 7

3:21 p.m. - 73 South Main St-RT 7

3:23 p.m. - Saddle Ridge Farm Rd & Kent Rd-RT 7

3:24 p.m. - Birch Hill Court & Kent Rd-RT 7

3:26 p.m. - 136 Kent Rd-RT 7

3:27 p.m. - Birch Hill Lane & Kent Rd-RT 7

3:28 p.m. - 227A Kent Rd-RT 7

3:29 p.m. - 243 Kent Rd-RT 7

3:30 p.m. - Valley View Rd & Kent Rd-RT 7

3:30 p.m. - 255 Kent Rd-RT 7

3:31 p.m. - 267 Kent Rd-RT 7

3:32 p.m. - 247/248 Bulls Bridge Rd

3:34 p.m. - 196A Bulls Bridge Rd

3:35 p.m. - 135 Spooner Hill Rd

3:35 p.m. - 21 Highland Rd

3:39 p.m. - 50 Highland Rd

3:42 p.m. - 160 Bulls Bridge Rd

3:44 p.m. - 94 Bulls Bridge Rd

3:45 p.m. - 40 Bulls Bridge Rd (South Kent School)

3:47 p.m. - South Kent Post Office

3:47 p.m.- Ore Hill Rd & Geer Mountain Rd

3:47 p.m.. - 104 Geer Mountain Rd

3:57 p.m. - Brown Rd & Jennings Rd

3:58 p.m. - 27 Jennings Rd

4:16 p.m. - 290 South Kent Rd

4:16 p.m. - Eber Rd & South Kent Rd

4:16 p.m. - 82 South Kent Rd

4:17 p.m. - 74 South Kent Rd


Bus 11

Inbound

8:01 a.m. - 433 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

8:04 a.m. - Carter Rd & Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

8:04 a.m. - 395 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

8:05 a.m. - 381 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

8:06 a.m. - 236 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

8:07 a.m. - 208 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

8:08 a.m. - Botsford Rd & Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

8:11 a.m. - 44 Studio Hill Circle

8:12 a.m. - 59 Studio Hill Rd

8:13 a.m. - 42B Studio Hill Rd

8:13 a.m. - Pheasant Run & Studio Hill Rd

8:15 a.m. - 49/52 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

8:16 a.m. - 80/81 North Main St-RT 7

8:20 a.m. - Kent Center School


Bus 11

Outbound

3:19 p.m. - 80/81 Noth Main St-RT 7

3:20 p.m. - 49/52 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 6

3:22 p.m. - 44 Studio Hill Circle

3:23 p.m. - 59 Studio Hill Rd

3:24 p.m. - 42B Studio Hill Rd

3:25 p.m. - Pheasant Run & Studio Hill Rd

3:29 p.m. - Botsford Rd & Kent-Cornwall Rd-RT 7

3:30 p.m. - 208 Kent-Cornwall Rd-RT 7

3:31 p.m. - 236 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

3:32 p.m. - Carter Rd & Kent-Cornwall Rd-RT 7

3:34 p.m. - 433 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

3:35 p.m. - 395 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7

3:36 p.m. - 381 Kent Cornwall Rd-RT 7


Bus 12

Inbound

7:18 a.m. - 152 Segar Mountain Rd-RT 341

7:18 a.m. - 256 Segar Mountain Rd-RT 341

7:22 a.m. - 16 South Rd

7:23 a.m. - 42 South Rd

7:24 a.m. - South Rd & Flat Rock Rd

7:26 a.m. - Anderson Rd & Treasure Hill Rd

7:30 a.m. - 9 South Rd

7:30 a.m. - Richards Rd & Segar Mountain Rd-RT 341

7:40 a.m. - 12 Upper Kent Hollow Rd

7:40 a.m. - 21 Upper Kent Hollow Rd

7:52 a.m. - Camps Rd & Tamshell Dr

7:54 a.m. - 373 Kent Hollow Rd

7:54 a.m. - 369 Kent Hollow Rd

7:59 a.m. - 211 Kent Hollow Rd

8:02 a.m. - 115/119 Kent Hollow Rd

8:03 a.m. - 107 Kent Hollow Rd

8:03 a.m.- 105 Kent Hollow Rd

8:03 a.m.- 99 Kent Hollow Rd

8:03 a.m.- 5 Kenico Rd

8:19 a.m. - Maple St Ext & Maple St-RT 341

8:22 a.m. - Kent Center School


Bus 12

Outbound

3:14 p.m. - Maple Street Ext & Maple St-RT 341

3:20 p.m. - 152 Segar Mountain Rd-RT 341

3:20 p.m. - 256 Segar Mountain Rd-RT 341

3:22 p.m. - 16 South Rd

3:24 p.m. - 42 South Rd

3:23 p.m. - Iron Mountain Rd & South Rd

3:25 p.m. - Flat Rock Rd & South Rd

3:27 p.m. - Anderson Rd & Treasure Hill Rd

3:30 p.m. - 9 South Rd

3:30 p.m. - 274 Segar Mountain Rd-RT 341

3:30 p.m. - 99 Kent Hollow Rd

3:30 p.m. - 105 Kent Hollow Rd

3:38 p.m. - 107 Kent Hollow Rd

3:38 p.m. - 115/119 Kent Hollow Rd

3:40 p.m. - 211 Kent Hollow Rd

3:43 p.m. - 296 Kent Hollow Rd

3:48 p.m. - Camps Rd & Tamshell Dr

3:50 p.m. - 373 Kent Hollow Rd

3:51 p.m. - 369 Kent Hollow Rd

4:01 p.m. - Gorham Rd & Kenico Rd

4:02 p.m. - 43 Kenico Rd

4:04 p.m. - 5 Kenico Rd


Lee H. Kellogg School

Bus 13

Inbound

7:39 a.m. - 316 Route 7 N

7:39 a.m. - 403 RT 7N

7:45 a.m. - 22 Stein Lane

7:45 a.m. - 28 Stein Lane

7:46 a.m. - 39 Stein Lane

7:48 a.m. - 17 Stein Lane

7:53 a.m. - 40 Under Mountain Road

7:56 a.m. - 191 Under Mountain Road

8:02 a.m. - 124 Canaan Mountain Rd

8:06 a.m. - Under Mountain Road & Cobble Rd

8:08 a.m. - 415 Undermountain Rd

8:10 a.m. - 242 RT 63

8:15 a.m. - 55 Music Mountain Rd

8:17 a.m. - 163 Music Mountain Rd

8:20 a.m. - 318 Music Mountain Rd

8:21 a.m. - 324 Music Mountain Rd

8:25 a.m. - 40 River Road

8:26 a.m. - 20 River Road

8:28 a.m. - 211 Lime Rock Rd-RT 7 S

8:30 a.m. - Lime Rock Rd-RT 7 & Facchin St

8:31 a.m. - 14 Main St-RT 126

8:35 a.m. - Lee H. Kellogg School


Bus 13

Outbound

3:21 p.m. - 14 Main St-RT 126

3:25 p.m. - HVRHS - front of the school

3:27 p.m. - 211 Lime Rock Rd-RT 7 S

3:29 p.m. - Lime Rock Rd-RT 7 & Facchin St

3:32 p.m. - 316 Route 7 N

3:35 p.m. - 403 RT 7N

3:36 p.m. - 22 Stein Lane

3:36 p.m. - 28 Stein Lane

3:37 p.m. - 39 Stein Lane

3:37 p.m. - 17 Stein Lane

3:40 p.m. - 40 Under Mountain Road

3:43 p.m. - 191 Under Mountain Road

3:52 p.m. - 124 Canaan Mountain Rd

3:59 p.m. - Under Mountain Road & Cobble Rd

4:01 p.m. - 415 Undermountain Rd

4:04 p.m. - 242 RT 63

4:06 p.m. - 55 Music Mountain Rd

4:08 p.m. - 163 Music Mountain Rd

4:10 p.m. - 318 Music Mountain Rd

4:10 p.m. - 324 Music Mountain Rd

4:15 p.m. - 40 River Road

4:15 p.m. - 20 River Road


Bus 14

Inbound

7:46 a.m. - 130 Sand Road

7:51 a.m. - 185 Belden St-RT 126

7:55 a.m. - 58 Belden St-RT 126

8:03 a.m. - 30 Dublin Rd

8:04 a.m. - 80 Dublin Rd

8:08 a.m. - Amy Rd(1st RD) & RT 125

8:09 a.m. - 108 RT 126

8:10 a.m. - Amy Rd(2nd RD) & RT 126

8:13 a.m. - 20 RT 63

8:17 a.m. - Falls Village Daycare

8:19 a.m. - 16 Johnson Rd

8:22 a.m. - 217 Beebe Hill Rd

8:28 a.m. - 35 Beebe Hill Rd

8:30 a.m. - 19/21 Prospect St

8:30 a.m. - 26 Prospect St

8:31 a.m. - 49 Prospect St

8:31 a.m. - 55 Prospect St

8:32 a.m. - 92 Railroad St

8:32 a.m. - 57 Railroad St

8:33 a.m. - 93 Main St-RT 126

8:35 a.m. - Lee H. Kellogg School


Bus 14

Outbound

3:21 p.m. - 93 Main St-RT 126

3:22 p.m. - 57 Railroad St

3:22 p.m. - 92 Railroad St

3:23 p.m. - 55 Prospect St

3:23 p.m. - 49 Prospect St

3:24 p.m. - 26 Prospect St

3:25 p.m. - 19/21 Prospect St

3:26 p.m. - 35 Beebe Hill Rd

3:30 p.m. - 16 Johnson Rd

3:35 p.m. - 217 Beebe Hill Rd

3:40 p.m. - Amy Rd(1st RD) & RT 125

3:40 p.m. - 108 RT 126

3:41 p.m. - Amy Rd & RT 126

3:45 p.m. - 20 RT 63

3:50 p.m. - Falls Village Daycare

3:56 p.m. - 130 Sand Road

4:00 p.m. - 185 Belden St-RT 126

4:04 p.m. - 58 Belden St-RT 126

4:06 p.m. - 30 Dublin Rd

4:07 p.m. - 80 Dublin Rd


North Canaan Elementary School

Bus 22

Inbound

7:33 a.m. - 211 RT 7

7:43 a.m. - 16 East Main St-RT 44

7:44 a.m. - Deely Road & East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:46 a.m. - 226 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:48 a.m. - 260 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:49 a.m. - 324 Norfolk Rd-RT 44(Fruend’s Farm)

7:49 a.m. - 328 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

7:50 a.m. - 336B Norfolk Rd

7:52 a.m. - 333 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

7:53 a.m. - 243 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:54 a.m. - 201 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:55 a.m. - 189 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:56 a.m. - 32 Trescott Hill Rd

7:56 a.m. - 56 Trescott Hill Rd

7:57 a.m. - Margaret Ln & Marilyn Dr

7:58 a.m. - 3 Margaret Ln

8:01 a.m. - 47 Trescott Hill Rd

8:02 a.m. - 33 Trescott Hill Rd

8:07 a.m. - 39 East Main St-RT 44

8:08 a.m. - Lime Kiln Rd & East Main St-RT 44

8:10 a.m. - 38 High St-RT 7

8:10 a.m. - 44 High St-RT 7

8:12 a.m. - 57 High St-RT 7

8:12 a.m. - 37 High St-RT 7

8:13 a.m. - 33 High St-RT 7

8:15 a.m. - 26 North Elm St

8:16 a.m. - Patty Lane & Daisy Hill Rd

8:19 a.m. - 115 Daisy Hill Rd

8:20 a.m. - 136 Daisy Hill Rd

8:22 a.m. - 140 North Elm St

8:23 a.m. - 90/81 Orchard St

8:23 a.m. - 144 Granite Ave Ext

8:24 a.m. - Granite Ave Ext & Granite Ave No 2 Ext

8:24 a.m. - Killawee St & Granit Ave Ext

8:27 a.m. - 200 North Elm St

8:30 a.m. - North Canaan Elementary School


Bus 22

Outbound

3:20 p.m. - 200 North Elm St

3:20 p.m.- 140 North Elm St

3:21 p.m. - 90/81 Orchard St

3:21 p.m. - 144 Granite Ave Ext

3:22 p.m. - Granite Ave Ext & Granite Ave NO 2 EXT

3:22 p.m. - Killawee St & Granit Ave Ext

3:24 p.m. - Patty Lane & Daisy Hill Rd

3:25 p.m. - 115 Daisy Hill Rd

3:26 p.m. - 136 Daisy Hill Rd

3:26 p.m.- 26 North Elm St

3:30 p.m. - 38 High St-RT 7

3:30 p.m. - 44 High St-RT 7

3:31 p.m. - 57 High St-RT 7

3:32 p.m. - 37 High St-RT 7

3:32 p.m. - 33 High St-RT 7

3:34 p.m. - 16/20 East Main St-RT 44

3:35 p.m. - Lime Kiln Rd & East Main St-RT 44

3:36 p.m. - Deely Road & East Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:36 p.m. - 189 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:36 p.m.- 201 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:38 p.m. - 226 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:39 p.m. - 260 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:40 p.m. - 324 Norfolk Rd-RT 44(Fruend’s Farm)

3:41 p.m. - 328 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

3:42 p.m. - 336B Norfolk Rd

3:45 p.m. - 333 Norfolk Rd-RT 44

3:46 p.m. - 243 East Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:48 p.m. - Margaret Ln & Marilyn Ln

3:49 p.m. - 3 Margaret Ln

3:50 p.m. - 56 Trescott Hill Rd

3:50 p.m. - 47 Trescott Hill Rd

3:51 p.m. - 33 Trescott Hill Rd

3:51 p.m. - 32 Trescott Hill Rd


Bus 23

Inbound

7:52 a.m. - 15 Lower Rd

7:53 a.m. - 33 Lower Rd

7:54 a.m. - 37 Lower Rd

7:54 a.m. - 93 Lower Rd

7:56 a.m. - 109 Lower Rd

7:56 a.m. - 125 Lower Rd

7:57 a.m. - 158Lower Rd

7:57 a.m. - 166Lower Rd

8:01 a.m. - 15 Old Turnpike Rd S

8:01 a.m. - 20 Old Turnpike Rd S

8:02 a.m. - 24 Old Turnpike Rd S

8:02 a.m. - 45 Old Turnpike Rd S

8:03 a.m. - 22 Brown’s Lane

8:08 a.m. - Old Turnpike Rd North & Canaan Valley Rd

8:10 a.m. - 40 College Hill Rd

8:10 a.m. - 43 College Hill Rd

8:10 a.m. - 80 Canaan Valley Rd

8:14 a.m. - Carlson Rd & Canaan Valley Rd

8:16 a.m. - 62 New St

8:17 a.m. - 70 Old Turnpike Rd N

8:19 a.m. - 172 Clayton Rd

8:19 a.m. - 154 Clayton Rd

8:20 a.m. - 132 Clayton Rd

8:22 a.m. - 75 Clayton Rd

8:23 a.m. - 59 Clayton Rd

8:23 a.m. - 19 Clayton Rd

8:24 a.m. - 14 Clayton Rd

8:26 a.m. - Barracks Rd & Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

8:26 a.m. - 404 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

8:26 a.m. - 395 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

8:28 a.m. - 253 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

8:29 a.m. - 218 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

8:29 a.m. - 147 Railroad St

8:30 a.m. - North Canaan Elementary School


Bus 23

Outbound

3:20 p.m. - 218 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

3:23 p.m. - 253 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

3:24 p.m. - 14 Clayton Rd

3:25 p.m. - 19 Clayton Rd

3:28 p.m. - Barracks Rd & Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

3:29 p.m. - 395 Ashley Falls Rd-RT 7

3:31 p.m. - 59 Clayton Rd

3:32 p.m. - 75 Clayton Rd

3:34 p.m. - 132 Clayton Rd

3:35 p.m. - 154 Clayton Rd

3:36 p.m. - 172 Clayton Rd

3:37 p.m. - 70 Old Turnpike Rd N

3:39 p.m. - 62 New Street

3:40 p.m. - Carlson Rd & Canaan Valley Rd

3:42 p.m. - 80 Canaan Valley Rd

3:45 p.m. - 40 College Hill Rd

3:46 p.m. - 43 College Hill Rd

3:50 p.m. - Old Turnpike Rd North & Canaan Valley Rd

3:55 p.m. - 15 Old Turnpike Rd S

3:56 p.m. - 20 Old Turnpike Rd S

3:56 p.m. - 24 Old Turnpike Rd S

3:57 p.m. - 45 Old Turnpike Rd S

3:58 p.m. - 22 Brown’s Lane

4:03 p.m. - 158/166 Lower Rd

4:05 p.m. - 125 Lower Rd

4:05 p.m. - 109 Lower Rd

4:06 p.m. - 93 Lower Rd

4:07 p.m. - 37/38 Lower Rd

4:07 p.m. - 33 Lower Rd

4:08 p.m. - 15 Lower Rd


Bus 24

Inbound

7:54 a.m. - 122 Sand Rd

7:54 a.m. - 101-5 Sand Rd

7:54 a.m. - 101-9 Sand Rd

7:54 a.m.- 88 Sand Rd

8:00 a.m. - 10 Church St-RT 44

8:01 a.m. - Reed St & Church St-RT 44

8:02 a.m. - Barlow St & Church Street-RT 44

8:02 a.m. - 124 Church St-RT 44

8:02 a.m.- Grove St & Church St-RT 44

8:02 a.m. - 178 Church St-RT 44

8:03 a.m. - Honey Hill Rd & Highland Ln

8:05 a.m. - 320 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:05 a.m. - 328 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:06 a.m. - 334 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:07 a.m. - Raymond Ave & Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:07 a.m.- 377 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:09 a.m. - 369 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:10 a.m. - 357 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:10 a.m. - 347 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:13 a.m. - Greene Ave & New High St

8:14 a.m. - 15/16 Greene Ave

8:15 a.m. - Lawrence Ave & Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:16 a.m. - 241 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

8:18 a.m. - Whitford Court & Main Street-RT 44

8:19 a.m. - 31 Railroad St-RT 7 (Colonial Theatre)

8:19 a.m.- 47 Railroad St-RT 7

8:21 a.m. - 74 Bragg St

8:22 a.m. - West Main St & Prospect St

8:23 a.m. - Reed St/Quin St & West Main St

8:24 a.m. - 228West Main St

8:24 a.m. - 254 West Main St

8:25 a.m. - 259 West Main St

8:26 a.m. - 287 West Main St

8:26 a.m. - 340 West Main St

8:30 a.m. - North Canaan Elementary School


Bus 24

Outbound

3:16 p.m. - 74 Bragg St

3:17 p.m. - 47 Railroad St-RT 7

3:17 p.m. - 31 Railroad St-RT 7

3:20 p.m. - West Main St & Foote Ave

3:21 p.m. - West Main St & Prospect St

3:21 p.m. - Reed St/Quin St & West Main St

3:21 p.m. - 228 West Main St

3:21 p.m. - 254 West Main St

3:22 p.m. - 259 West Main St

3:23 p.m. - 340 West Main St

3:33 p.m. - 10 Church St-RT 44

3:34 p.m. - Reed St & Church Street-RT 44

3:35 p.m. - Barlow St & Church Street-RT 44

3:36 p.m. - 124 Church St-RT 44

3:36 p.m. - Grove St & Church St-RT 44

3:37 p.m. - 178 Church St-RT 44

3:38 p.m. - Honey Hill Rd & Highland Ln

3:38 p.m. - 320 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:40 p.m. - 328 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:41 p.m. - 334 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:41 p.m. - Raymond Ave & Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:45 p.m. - 377 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:45 p.m. - 369 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:46 p.m. - 357 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:47 p.m. - 347 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:49 p.m. - Greene Ave & New High St

3:49 p.m. - 15/16 Greene Ave

3:50 p.m. - Lawrence Ave & Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:50 p.m. - 241 Salisbury Rd-RT 44

3:52 p.m. - Whitford Court & Main Street-RT 44

3:52 p.m. - 88 Sand Rd

3:52 p.m. - 101-5 Sand Rd

3:52 p.m. - 101-9 Sand Rd

3:58 p.m. - 122 Sand Rd

3:58 p.m.. - 148 Sand Rd


Salisbury Central School

Bus 25

Inbound

7:37 a.m. - 47 Dugway Rd

7:37 a.m. - Brinton Hill Rd & Dugway Rd

7:47 a.m. - Falls Mtn Rd & Housatonic River Rd

7:47 a.m. - Sugar Hill Rd & Puddler’s Lane

7:49 a.m. - 260 Housatonic River Rd

7:52 a.m. - 115 Housatonic River Rd

7:52 a.m. - 3 Housatonic River Rd

7:58 a.m. - Weatogue Rd & Cardinal Ln

8:00 a.m. - Sunrise Ridge & Canaan Rd-RT 44

8:00 a.m. - 370 Canaan Rd-RT 44

8:00 a.m. - Cobble Rd & East Main St-RT 44

8:03 a.m. - 70 East Main St-RT 44

8:03 a.m. - 60 East Main St-RT 44(Dunham Rd)

8:04 a.m. - 43/45 East Main St-RT 44

8:05 a.m. - 19 Main St-RT 44-CROSSWALK

8:08 a.m. - 101 Selleck Hill Rd

8:10 a.m. - 114 Selleck Hill Rd

8:12 a.m. - 30 Selleck Hill Rd

8:14 a.m. - E Railroad St & Library St

8:15 a.m. - 31/33 Fowler St

8:19 a.m. - 81 Lincoln City Rd

8:20 a.m. - 89A Lincoln City Rd

8:22 a.m. - 26 Burton Rd

8:25 a.m. - Drop off at SCS Lower Building then Upper Building


Bus 25

Outbound

3:16 p.m. - 81 Lincoln City Rd

3:16 p.m. - 89A Lincoln City Rd

3:18 p.m. - 26 Burton Rd

3:25 p.m. - HCCC

3:30 p.m. - E Railroad St & Library St

3:32 p.m. - 31/33 Fowler St

3:40 p.m. - 101 Selleck Hill Rd

3:41 p.m. - 114 Selleck Hill Rd

3:42 p.m. - 30 Selleck Hill Rd

3:43 p.m. - 19 Main St-RT 44-CROSSWALK

3:44 p.m. - 45 East Main St-RT 44

3:45 p.m. - 60 East Main St-RT 44

3:45 p.m. - 70 East Main St-RT 44

3:50 p.m. - Weatogue Rd & Cardinal Ln

3:53 p.m. - Sunrise Ridge & Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:54 p.m. - 370 Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:58 p.m. - 3 Housatonic River Rd

4:04 p.m. - 115 Housatonic River Rd

4:06 p.m. - 260 Housatonic River Rd

4:07 p.m. - Sugar Hill Rd & Puddler’s Lane

4:08 p.m. - Falls Mtn Rd & Housatonic River Rd

4:09 p.m. - Brinton Hill Rd & Dugway Rd

4:15 p.m. - 47 Dugway Rd


Bus 26

Inbound

7:50 a.m. - 406 Sharon Rd-RT 41

7:55 a.m. - Long Pond Rd & Indian Mountain Rd

7:56 a.m. - 211 Indian Mtn Rd

7:57 a.m. - 210 Indian Mtn Rd

7:58 a.m. - 162 Indian Mtn Rd

8:00 a.m. - 30 Indian Mountain Rd

8:00 a.m. - 11 Indian Mountain Rd

8:02 a.m. - 36 Belgo Rd

8:03 a.m. - Reservoir Rd & Belgo Rd

8:05 a.m. - Indian Orchard Rd & Belgo Rd

8:06 a.m. - 245 Belgo Rd

8:06 a.m. - 47 Stateline Rd

8:10 a.m. - 440 Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:10 a.m. - Meadow Ln & Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:11 a.m. - Deerfield Rd & Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:11 a.m. - Dimond Rd & Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:11 a.m - 15 Chatfield Dr

8:12 a.m - 55 Chatfield Dr

8:12 a.m - 263 Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:12 a.m - 242 Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:20 a.m. - 106 Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:20 a.m. - 63 Millerton Rde-RT 44

8:21 a.m. - 40 Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:21 a.m. - 32 Millerton Rd-RT 44

8:23 a.m. - Lakeview Ave & Main St-RT 44

8:25 a.m. - Drop off at SCS Lower Building then Upper Building


Bus 26

Outbound

3:16 p.m. - Lakeview Ave & Main St-RT 44

3:19 p.m. - 32 Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:20 p.m. - 40 Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:20 p.m. - 63 Millerton Rde-RT 44

3:20 p.m. - 106 Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:21 p.m. - 36 Belgo Rd

3:22 p.m. - Reservior Rd & Belgo Rd

3:25 p.m. - Indian Orchard Rd & Belgo Rd

3:26 p.m. - 245 Belgo Rd

3:30 p.m. - 47 Stateline Rd

3:34 p.m. - 440 Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:35 p.m. - Millerton Rd-RT 44 & Meadow Ln

3:36 p.m. - Dimond Rd & Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:39 p.m. - 15 Chatfield Dr

3:39 p.m. - 55 Chatfield Dr

3:42 p.m. - 320 Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:39 p.m. - 263 Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:39 p.m. - 242 Millerton Rd-RT 44

3:45 p.m. - 30 Indian Mountain Rd

3:45 p.m. - 11 Indian Mountain Rd

3:48 p.m. - 162 Indian Mtn Rd

3:50 p.m. - 210 Indian Mountin Rd

3:50 p.m. - 211 Indian Mtn Rd

3:58 p.m. - 406 Sharon Rd-RT 41


Bus 27

Inbound

7:30 a.m. - Pick up Elementary students from HVRHS

7:45 a.m. - 531 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:45 a.m. - 511 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:46 a.m. - 464 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:46 a.m. - 444 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:46 a.m. - 423 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:46 a.m. - 369 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:46 a.m.- 5 White Hollow Rd

7:46 a.m. - 117 White Hollow Rd

7:50 a.m. - 152 White Hollow Rd

7:50 a.m. - 138 White Hollow Rd

7:51 a.m. - Salmon Kill Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:52 a.m. - Red Mountain Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:52 a.m. - Townhill Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:52 a.m. - 55 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:52 a.m. - 29 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

7:55 a.m. - Lake Rd & Interlaken Rd-RT 112

7:55 a.m. - 2 Interlaken Rd-RT 112

7:56 a.m. - Hotchkiss School-Science Building

7:56 a.m. - 90 Sharon Rd-RT 41

8:00 a.m. - 57 Sharon Road-RT 41

8:03 a.m. - 20 Farnum Rd

8:03 a.m. - 46 Farnum Rd

8:04 a.m. - Farnum Rd & Perry St.

8:04 a.m. - Farnum Rd & Cleveland St.

8:04 a.m. - 120 Farnum Rd

8:04 a.m. - Farnum Rd & Briscoe Rd

8:05 a.m.- South Pasture Rd & Wells Hill Rd

8:05 a.m. - 11 Horseshoe Lane

8:14 a.m. - Horseshoe Ln & Racetrack Rd

8:18 a.m. - 10 Ledgewood Rd

8:18 a.m. - 44 Ledgewood Rd

8:18 a.m. - 74 Woodland Dr

8:19 a.m. - Robin Hill Ln & Wells Hill Rd

8:22 a.m. - 25B Wells Hill Rd

8:23 a.m. - 12 Wells Hill Rd

8:23 a.m. - Ethan Allen St & Sharon Rd-RT 41

8:27 a.m. - Drop off at SCS Lower Building then Upper Building


Bus 27

Outbound

3:17 p.m. - Ethan Allen St & Sharon Rd-RT 41

3:18 p.m. - 57 Sharon Road-RT 41

3:18 p.m. - 12 Wells Hill Rd

3:19 p.m. - 25B Wells Hill Rd

3:20 p.m. - 10 Ledgewood Rd

3:20 p.m. - 44 Ledgewood Rd

3:21 p.m. - 74 Woodland Dr

3:21 p.m.- Robin Hill Ln & Wells Hill Rd

3:21 p.m.- South Pasture Rd & Wells Hill Rd

3:21 p.m.- 11 Horseshoe Lane

3:26 p.m. - Horseshoe Ln & Racetrack Rd

3:35 p.m. - Farnum Rd & Briscoe Rd

3:35 p.m. - 120 Farnum Rd

3:36 p.m. - Farnum Rd & Cleveland St.

3:36 p.m. - Farnum Rd & Perry St.

3:37 p.m. - 46 Farnum Rd

3:37 p.m. - 20 Farnum Rd

3:37 p.m.- 90 Sharon Rd-RT 41

3:40 p.m. - Hotchkiss School-Science Building

3:43 p.m. - Lake Rd & Interlaken Rd-RT 112

3:43 p.m. - 2 Interlaken Rd-RT 112

3:45 p.m. - 29 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

3:46 p.m. - 55 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

3:46 p.m. - Townhill Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

3:48 p.m. - Red Mountain Rd & Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

3:48 p.m. - 5 White Hollow Rd

3:48 p.m. - 117 White Hollow Rd

3:56 p.m. - 152 White Hollow Rd

3:56 p.m. - 138 White Hollow Rd

3:58 p.m. - 369 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

4:00 p.m. - 423 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

4:01 p.m. - 444 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

4:01 p.m. - 464 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

4:01 p.m. - 511 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

4:02 p.m. - 531 Lime Rock Rd-RT 112

4:08 p.m. - 451 Salmon Kill Rd

4:09 p.m. - 432 Salmon Kill Rd

4:10 p.m. - 396 Salmon Kill Rd

4:15 p.m. - 226 Salmon Kill Rd


Bus 28

Inbound

7:45 a.m. - 396 Salmon Kill Rd

7:47 a.m. - 226 Salmon Kill Rd

7:49 a.m. - 202 Salmon Kill Rd

7:50 a.m. - 164 Salmon Kill Rd

7:57 a.m. - 87 Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:59 a.m. - Prospect Mnt Rd & Canaan Rd-RT 44

7:59 a.m. - 171 Canaan Rd-RT 44

8:00 a.m. - 175 Canaan Rd-RT 44

8:02 a.m. - 251 Canaan Rd-Salisbury Boys School

8:10 a.m. - 99 Beaver Dam Rd

8:10 a.m.- 87 Beaver Dam Rd

8:12 a.m. - Hammertown Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:15 a.m. - Westmont Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:16 a.m. - 337 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:16 a.m. - Scoville Ore Mine Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:16 a.m. - 262 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:18 a.m. - Sarum Village & Cobble Rd

8:20 a.m. - 72 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:21 a.m. - 56 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:21 a.m. - Echo St & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:22 a.m. - 20 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

8:25 a.m. - Drop off at SCS Lower Building then Upper Building


Bus 28

Outbound

3:18 p.m. - 20 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:19 p.m. - Echo St & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:19 p.m. - 56Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:20 p.m. - 72 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:21 p.m. - Sarum Village

3:22 p.m. - 5 Cobble Rd

3:23 p.m. - 87 Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:25 p.m. - Prospect Mnt Rd & Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:25 p.m. - 171 Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:26 p.m. - 175 Canaan Rd-RT 44

3:28 p.m. - 251 Canaan Rd-Salisbury Boys School

3:35 p.m. - 99 Beaver Dam Rd

3:35 p.m. - 87 Beaver Dam Rd

3:38 p.m. - Hammertown Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:41 p.m. - Westmont Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:42 p.m. - 337 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:42 p.m. - Scoville Ore Mine Rd & Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:42 p.m.- 262 Undermountain Rd-RT 41

3:50 p.m. - 164 Salmon Kill Rd

3:50 p.m. - 202 Salmon Kill Rd


Sharon Center School

Bus 6

Inbound

7:36 a.m. - 38 Swaller Hill Rd

7:38 a.m. - Birch Lane & Swaller Hill Rd

7:48 a.m. - St. Bridget’s Church & River Rd

7:52 a.m. - Guinea Rd & Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

7:57 a.m. - Loper Rd & Kings Hill Rd

8:00 a.m. - 497 Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

8:01 a.m. - Silver Hill Rd & Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

8:03 a.m. - Tichnor Rd & East St

8:11 a.m. - Deer Run Rd & Sharon Mountain Rd

8:14 a.m. - Fairchild Rd & Jackson Rd

8:15 a.m. - 41 Jackson Rd

8:15 a.m. - 85 Jackson Rd

8:20 a.m. - 40 White Hollow Rd

8:24 a.m. - 68 Calkinstown Road

8:24 a.m. - Still Meadow Rd & Calkinstown Rd

8:25 a.m. - Sharon Center School


Bus 6

Outbound

3:16 p.m. - Still Meadow Rd & Calkinstown Rd

3:16 p.m. - 68 Calkinstown Road

3:21 p.m. - 40 White Hollow Rd

3:21 p.m. - 21 West Cornwall Road

3:27 p.m. - 85 Jackson Rd

3:29 p.m. - 41 Jackson Rd

3:33 p.m. - 146 Fairchild Rd

3:33 p.m. - Deer Run & Sharon Mountain Rd

3:45 p.m. - Tichnor Rd & East St

3:36 p.m. - Loper Rd & Kings Hill Rd

3:36 p.m.- 497 Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

3:36 p.m.- Silver Hill Rd & Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

3:36 p.m.- Guinea Rd & Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

3:55 p.m. - 26 Dawn Hill Rd

3:55 p.m. - 38 Swaller Hill Rd

4:08 p.m. - Birch Lane & Swaller Hill Rd


Bus 7

Inbound

7:48 a.m. - Red Horse Hill & Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

7:50 a.m. - Joray Rd & Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 5

7:55 a.m. - 100 Mitchelltown Rd

7:55 a.m. - Westwoods Rd # 1 & Keeler Rd

8:05 a.m. - Lambert & Keeler Rd

8:08 a.m. - West Meadow Rd & Hoopersfield Dr

8:09 a.m. - 30 Hoopersfield Dr

8:09 a.m.- 104 Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

8:12 a.m. - 41 Main St-RT 41

8:13 a.m. - 33 West Main St

8:15 a.m. - 38 King Hill Rd

8:15 a.m. - 50 King Hill Rd

8:16 a.m. - 83 King Hill Rd

8:16 a.m. - 130 King Hill Rd

8:17 a.m. - 124 Sharon Valley Rd

8:17 a.m. - 77 Sharon Valley Rd

8:18 a.m. - 35 Sharon Valley Rd

8:18 a.m. - 33 Sharon Valley Rd

8:20 a.m. - 91 Amenia Rd-RT 343

8:25a.m. - Sharon Center School


Bus 7

Outbound

3:17 p.m. - 33 West Main St

3:18 p.m. - 38 King Hill Rd

3:18 p.m. - 50 King Hill Rd

3:18 p.m. - 83 King Hill Rd

3:20 p.m. - 130 King Hill Rd

3:20 p.m. - 143 Sharon Valley Rd

3:20 p.m. - 134 Sharon Valley Rd

3:20 p.m. - 124 Sharon Valley Rd

3:24 p.m. - 77 Sharon Valley Rd

3:25 p.m. - 35 Sharon Valley Rd

3:26 p.m. - 33 Sharon Valley Rd

3:28 p.m. - 97 Amenia Rd-RT 343

3:29 p.m. - 91 Amenia Rd-RT 343

3:29 p.m. - 30 Hoopersfield Dr

3:29 p.m. - West Meadow Rd & Hoopersfield Dr

3:29 p.m. - Westwoods Rd #1 & Keeler Rd

4:00 p.m. - Lambert Rd & Keeler Rd

4:00 p.m. - 104 Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

4:00 p.m. - Joray Rd & Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 5

4:00 p.m. - Red Horse Hill & Cornwall Bridge Rd-RT 4

4:00 p.m. - 100 Mitchelltown Rd


Bus 8

Inbound

7:50 a.m. - Lovers Lane & Low Rd

7:55 a.m. - 221 Low Rd

7:56 a.m. - 273 Low Rd

7:57 a.m. - 288 Low Rd

8:00 a.m. - 367 Gay St-RT 41

8:03 a.m. - Rolling Hills Rd & Gay St-RT 41

8:04 a.m. - 258 Gay St-RT 41

8:05 a.m. - 158 Gay St-RT 41

8:06 a.m. - 104 Gay St-Rt 41

8:06 a.m. - 70 Gay St-RT 41

8:11 a.m. - Robert St & Silver Lake Shores Rd

8:19 a.m. - 158 Sharon Valley Rd

8:20 a.m. - 38 Sharon Station Rd

8:22 a.m. - Sharon Ridge Rd & Sharon Station Rd

8:22 a.m.- 11 Sharon Station Rd

8:24 a.m. - 76 Upper Main St

8:24 a.m. - 39 North Main St-RT 41

8:25 a.m. - Sharon Center School


Bus 8

Outbound

3:16 p.m. - 41 Main St-RT 41

3:16 p.m. - 76 Upper Main St

3:17 p.m. - 39 North Main St-RT 41

3:17 p.m. - Lovers Lane & Low Rd

3:20 p.m. - 221 Low Rd

3:21 p.m. - 273 Low Rd

3:21 p.m.- 288 Low Rd

3:26 p.m. - 367 Gay St-RT 41

3:28 p.m. - Rolling Hills Rd & Gay St-RT 41

3:28 p.m. - 258 Gay St-RT 41

3:30 p.m. - 158 Gay St-RT 41

3:31 p.m. - 104 Gay St-Rt 4

3:32 p.m. - 70 Gay St-RT 41

3:36 p.m. - Robert St & Silver Lake Shores Rd

3:42 p.m. - 158 Sharon Valley Rd

3:44 p.m. - 38 Sharon Station Rd

3:45 p.m. - Sharon Ridge Rd & Sharon Station Rd

3:46 p.m. - 11 Sharon Station Rd

