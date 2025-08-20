community

Appalachian Trail-themed art work

Appalachian Trail-themed art work

FALLS VILLAGE — A visitor to the Center on Main will notice some sort of art endeavor underway in the vestibule.

The visitor is welcome to contribute.

The ongoing community artwork, called “Sidewalk Studio,” is a collaboration between the Center and the Off the Trail Cafe. It has an appropriate Appalachian Trail theme.

Britta Sallik is the Community Connections Manager at the Center and the art project is indicative of the direction she sees for the organization.

She said the Center is working on partnering with businesses and organizations.

“We’re trying to multiply the impact,” she said.

In the community art project, “We were looking for a way to have a presence but have it unstaffed.”

Sallik works between six and 10 hours per week.

“So we partnered with the cafe,” which is where the finished work will be displayed.

In collaboration with the Recreation Commission, Saturday, Aug. 23 is Box Fort Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Box Fort Day is free and no registration is required. No need to bring boxes or other supplies, either. Sallik said they are well stocked and ready to go.

Sallik came on board about three months ago. She is also a freelance grant writer specializing in farming and food issues, and was once a livestock manager.

She said a major goal is for people to realize the Center on Main is more than the home of the Falls Village Children’s Theater.

The Center hosts taekwondo Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There are ongoing drum lessons and a drum circle.

And on the first Saturday the Center presents the Twelve Moons Coffee House, with folk music (broadly defined) with open mic and a featured performer.

“It’s Falls Village’s living room,” said Sallik.

community

Latest News

Clyde Perham Weed

Clyde Perham Weed
Clyde Perham Weed
Clyde Perham Weed

CORNWALL — Clyde Perham Weed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in West Cornwall, Connecticut on Sunday, August 17.

Clyde was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jeanne and Herbert Weed. He was the grandson and namesake of Clyde E. Weed, Chairman of the board of Anaconda Copper.

Keep ReadingShow less

Dugazon opens in Sharon, blending Southern roots with global style

Dugazon opens in Sharon, blending Southern roots with global style

Pantry essentials at Dugazon

Jennifer Almquist

You are invited to celebrate the opening of Dugazon, a home and lifestyle shop located in a clapboard cottage at 19 West Main Street, the former site of The Edward in Sharon. The opening is Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

After careers in the world of fashion, Salisbury residents Bobby Graham and his husband, Matt Marden, have curated a collection of beautiful items that reflect their sense of design, love of hospitality, and Graham’s deep Southern roots. Dugazon is his maternal family name.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

Scrap to sculpture: Matt Wabrek of Birch Lane Rustics

Scrap to sculpture: Matt Wabrek of Birch Lane Rustics
Matt Wabrek creates sculpture from found scrap metal and wood.
L. Tomaino

A giant fish that sold at Trade Secrets, the high-end home and garden show held at Lime Rock Park, is just one of the creatures that Matt Wabrek of Birch Lane Rustics in North Canaan, creates by welding old tools and pieces of metal together.

The fish was so well liked by browsers at Trade Secrets that he received commissions for others.

Keep ReadingShow less
sculpture