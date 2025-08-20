Appalachian Trail-themed art work

FALLS VILLAGE — A visitor to the Center on Main will notice some sort of art endeavor underway in the vestibule.

The visitor is welcome to contribute.

The ongoing community artwork, called “Sidewalk Studio,” is a collaboration between the Center and the Off the Trail Cafe. It has an appropriate Appalachian Trail theme.

Britta Sallik is the Community Connections Manager at the Center and the art project is indicative of the direction she sees for the organization.

She said the Center is working on partnering with businesses and organizations.

“We’re trying to multiply the impact,” she said.

In the community art project, “We were looking for a way to have a presence but have it unstaffed.”

Sallik works between six and 10 hours per week.

“So we partnered with the cafe,” which is where the finished work will be displayed.

In collaboration with the Recreation Commission, Saturday, Aug. 23 is Box Fort Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Box Fort Day is free and no registration is required. No need to bring boxes or other supplies, either. Sallik said they are well stocked and ready to go.

Sallik came on board about three months ago. She is also a freelance grant writer specializing in farming and food issues, and was once a livestock manager.

She said a major goal is for people to realize the Center on Main is more than the home of the Falls Village Children’s Theater.

The Center hosts taekwondo Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There are ongoing drum lessons and a drum circle.

And on the first Saturday the Center presents the Twelve Moons Coffee House, with folk music (broadly defined) with open mic and a featured performer.

“It’s Falls Village’s living room,” said Sallik.