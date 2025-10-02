2025 candidates: North Canaan

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In North Canaan, there are two candidates for first selectman and two candidates for selectman vying for a seat on the town board. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.





Election Basics

Election Day is Nov. 4. Early voting begins Oct. 20.

North Canaan’s polling station will be at Town Hall, 100 Pease Street. Voting tabulators will be used. Absentee ballots are available from the Town Clerk. Absentee ballots can be placed in the ballot box outside Town Hall and will be counted at the polls.

Selectmen in North Canaan are elected to two-year terms. They are seated on the board one week after election day. The budgeted annual salary of the first selectman is $24,000 and the annual salary of the other two selectmen is $6,500 each.

The candidate for first selectman that receives the most votes will become first selectman through 2027. The remaining first selectman candidate then drops into the pool with the candidates for selectman and the top two vote getters will become selectmen through 2027 (subject to state law on minority representation).





About the Board of Selectmen

At the heart of Connecticut’s municipal governance schema is the quintessentially New England selectboard, composed of the first selectman who administers day-to-day governance in town, and is assisted by two other selectmen. The Board of Selectmen is responsible for appointing various positions and roles in town commissions and for hiring and firing staff, as well as initiating and instituting town ordinances via Connecticut’s municipal democratic format, the Town Meeting. All selectmen in the Northwest Corner are allocated salaries from the town budget.





First Selectman

Jesse Bunce

Democratic Nominee for First Selectman

Candidate profile:

My family has been blue collar in North Canaan for generations. I know hard work. I started mowing lawns at 12, now I run the family excavation business my grandfather built. My wife Kim and I are proud to be raising our growing family here. I’m not a politician, I’m a tradesman and a neighbor who stepped up because I care about this town and wanted to be part of the process. For me it has never been about a party label, it has only been about what matters for residents of North Canaan.

Why are you running for first selectman?

We deserve better. Running a business has taught me something simple: treat people right, be straight with them and work together to achieve our common goals. This is about neighbors helping neighbors and always listening to the taxpayers. I want to work with business owners on their needs and how we can support new businesses that choose North Canaan. Small changes can make a big difference. North Canaan should be a place where you can live and support your family without breaking the bank.

What issues deserve the most attention?

Let’s focus on common sense and community. We have millions in the bank that can earn interest in state programs safely to lower taxes and maintain liquidity. Wastefully spending $10,000/month for interim staff and ballooning legal bills. Locks being changed and threats to a 31-year public servant without due process. Putting a dog park next to a playground without discussion or approval. We need open government, financial responsibility and leaders who work together instead of playing games.

How would you improve the town?

The key to serving North Canaan is communication and teamwork. Elected officials work for you, the taxpayers, and you deserve to know the details and be involved in decisions with total transparency. Selectmen need to work together with our town boards and residents to make decisions that benefit the town, your voice should be heard. We need to be smart with money, lower taxes and invest where we can and go after grants.

Let’s support children and families. Let’s work together, then act.





Brian M. Ohler

Republican Nominee for First Selectman

Candidate profile:

My family and I are proud to call North Canaan home for six generations; along with my beautiful wife, Meagan, and our precious baby girl, Saylor Rose. I have dedicated my life to service. No matter the capacity, no matter the role, I have never given up on the challenges that we face. My professional experience as a health care administrator and non-profit executive, along with my formal MPA/MHA education, have best enabled me to fully understand and execute the demands of a First Selectman.

Why are you running for first selectman?

We have accomplished so much in just our first two years together. We have fully modernized rural government, expanded our communications, increased departmental efficiencies, and drastically decreased frivolous expenses. We’ve saved over $250K in ancillary costs, while growing our General Fund into the millions. Melissa Pinardi-Brown and I are running to further build on this progress and to ensure that North Canaan keeps heading in a forward direction. Visit www.brianohler.com for more info.

What issues deserve the most attention?

Since making the foundational changes that were needed, the groundwork is now set to continue making noticeable strides when it comes to our economic and financial viability. We must continue to tighten our spending belt and expand our tax base through sensible development; which will enable us to further reduce the mill rate, creating much needed relief to taxpayers. Families and businesses can thrive here, as we champion what is possible and what can happen with a truly responsible government.

How would you improve the town?

Our dedicated team will continue to collaborate with residents and businesses, to ensure that we have developed a fully comprehensive plan for economic development, workforce/affordable housing, infrastructure enhancement, and area conservation. This plan and vision will then be executed in a manner that is truly guided by our town’s principles and our collective drive to go from concept, to paper, to shovel-ready, to full realization.

This forward-thinking endeavor is possible and will happen.





Selectman

Joe Sebben

Unaffiliated Candidate for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I was born and raised in Canaan, attended North Canaan Elementary School and HVRHS. I am married to Katina Sebben and we have two children, Sabrina and Tyler, who also attended those schools and currently live in Canaan. My father was the local barber for 58 years —and he and his sisters and brothers were raised in Canaan. For 46 years I owned a lawn service and currently work at Housatonic Railroad. Me and my family are committed and dedicated to Canaan and its residents.

Why are you running for selectman?

I believe everyone needs to have a voice in the town and its government. I want to be sure that all residents can voice their opinions and concerns. I believe that I have the ability to bring residents together and to reach out to other state and congressional leaders to bring money, resources and ideas to Canaan to better serve our community.

What issues deserve the most attention?

The mill rate — we need to determine why the mill rate continues to be higher than surrounding towns. We should convene meetings with elected officials, board of education. and other citizens who can delve into this matter and address the rising costs to determine if we can cut expenses. All of the town equipment, buildings, computers, should be on a 5-year plan. We should review possibly subcontracting town road maintenance for plowing and mowing to see how to save taxpayers’ money.

How would you improve the town?

I would have regular meetings with the business community and residents to learn how we can work together to move Canaan forward and to hear their ideas and opinions. I would have an open-door policy. We need more communication and understanding of the issues and listening to all sides.I would evaluate all non-elected employees and their job descriptions to determine what changes should be made, if any, so that together we can move forward and be proactive to our residents.





Melissa Pinardi

Republican Nominee for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I moved to Canaan in 2013 to spend the summer working at Lone Oak Campsites when I met my husband, Cooper Brown. I fell in love with Canaan’s small town feel and family-like community. Since moving here I have felt so embraced by our town. I have 2 small businesses, and have recently joined the Recreation Commission. As a home owner, business owner and parent I feel I can relate to everyone in our community in someway. I am so looking forward to serving the town who has been so welcoming to me.

Why are you running for selectman?

Six years ago I started to attend zoning and selectman meetings after having unpleasant experiences with different departments when attempting to purchase a building for my business. I attended meetings hoping to see positive changes in the way these departments were running. In the last couple years I’ve definitely noticed improvements. I would love to become more involved and help continue this progress. Everyone should have the same opportunities to start and grow their business in our town.

What issues deserve the most attention?

I feel that our current board has done a great job trying to keep our budget in check this past year. I would love to continue this work to help bring our taxes down. As a homeowner and business owner I fully understand the burden of a higher tax rate and look forward to exploring ways to continue to stay within budget. As a mother I also want to see the schools appropriately funded, continuing to offer our children the safest and best possible education.

How would you improve the town?

Being behind the chair in the salon, I get to hear from a lot of different people who live in our town. They are always so open about things they would like to see happen as well as items that could use some attention. Public safety, the success of our schools, and overall affordability are the main concerns I would like to focus on. Brian Ohler has already done so much in just two years, and I know that together we will accomplish even more for the people of North Canaan.