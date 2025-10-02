2025 candidates: North Canaan

Latest News
NORFOLK — Ginny Apple returned to the Norfolk HUB to tell a crowd of 40 people all about Eastern coyotes on Saturday, Sept. 27. The talk was sponsored by Great Mountain Forest and underwritten by Elyse Harney Real Estate.
Apple, who is a master wildlife conservationist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the Eastern coyote is an “ecological generalist” — intelligent and supremely adaptable.
In fact, in areas of the country where organized hunting of coyotes is allowed with a view toward eradication, it usually backfires, because coyotes will breed more to make up the numbers.
The Eastern coyote’s ancestors evolved about 5.5 million years ago.
More recently, Western coyotes, which are smaller than their cousins, started moving east along the Canadian border and were well-established in the Eastern United States by the 1950s.
Apple said despite the bad press given to the coyote by Mark Twain, canis latrans var is a smart and versatile animal and a keystone species, meaning that a healthy coyote population helps keep the overall environment in balance.
An Eastern coyote is generally about four to five feet long from nose to tail, and the latter is bushy with a black tip.
They weigh between 30 to 50 pounds and while they can be reddish or blonde or even black in color, the usual coloring is greyish-brown, which is why German shepherds are often mistaken for coyotes.
The coyote’s favorite food is “anything it can chew.” They eat bugs, acorns, fruit, rabbits, deer and rodents.
Apple said she has seen a coyote climb a peach tree to get at the fruit.
The latter is a problem because of the widespread use of rodenticide poison for mouse control.
Apple said the poisoned mice get eaten by coyotes and birds and the poison has a negative effect on the animals’ immune systems.
She urged the audience to use traditional mousetraps or Havahart brand traps instead.
Coyotes can run up to 35 miles per hour and keep it up for an hour. Apple said the combination of speed and endurance allows a coyote to run down and kill deer, which can match the coyote for speed but not for distance.
Apple said the best guess is that Connecticut has about 3000 coyotes, distributed all around the state in rural, suburban and urban areas.
Coyotes are solo hunters, Apple said, and do not hunt in packs.
The not-uncommon sound of coyotes yelping indicates not a hunting triumph but a coyote returning home to its nuclear family.
Or it could be a warning to other animals.
Or it could be the pups just causing a “ruckus.”
Apple said if out in the woods, especially with a dog, it is important to have the dog leashed. Sometimes a hiker will unknowingly pass close by a coyote den, and a coyote will follow the hiker and dog until they are out of its territory. This is called “escorting” and it should be taken seriously.
Don’t panic or run, but do make sure your dog is leashed and move steadily along.
Do not let the dog go after the coyote.
Coyotes will come sniffing around unattended human garbage, but usually not for the garbage but for the accompanying rodents.
Instances of coyotes going after domestic cats and small dogs are rare but it does happen. Apple said the best thing to do is to make sure pets are inside at night.
Apple said homeowners should never feed coyotes and should close off crawl spaces under porches.
Coyotes are not anxious to meet humans, but if there is one around and it’s becoming a nuisance, good tactics are yelling, using an airhorn, or a metal coffee can with coins inside.
If there is a problem with an unusually bold or abnormal coyote, call DEEP at 860-424-3000 or the local animal control officer.
Crews battled raging flames in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 28, when an abandoned factory on High Street in Torrington caught fire. At 1 a.m. ladder trucks were deployed around the brick building to contain the fire, an effort which persisted well into daybreak. By 8 a.m., crews had still not entered the building due to unsafe conditions. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown. Multiple departments responded from as far as Plainville and residents reported the smell of smoke from miles away. High Street remained closed on Monday with rubble in the road. The building once housed the Hendey Machine Company, which was among the largest employers in Torrington prior to the firm’s closure in the 1950s.
Horses heal: Time Out Foundation partners with Healing Hoofbeats in Lakeville
“Horses and other livestock maintain their wild instincts. They sense what we are feeling and that makes them amazing therapy partners.”
— Renee Bouffard, LCSW
In 2008, Time Out Foundation became an official rescue and therapeutic riding facility, fulfilling a lifelong dream of founder, Corinne Kalser, M.D.With her husband, David McArthur, LCSW, and the rest of their staff, they offer a haven for children and adults through gentle, relaxed therapies centered around animals — rescued horses, dogs, cats, and goats — on their 35-acre farm in Lakeville.
To ensure the foundation continues, Kalser is partnering with Healing Hoofbeats of CT, an organization with a similar philosophy of care.
“This is a way to keep it going after retiring,” said Kalser. Renee Bouffard, LCSW, founder of Healing Hoofbeats, along with Nikki Hedden, LMSW, and Rebecca Caruso, LCSW, will begin offering therapy at Time Out beginning Oct. 13. Based in Bethlehem, Connecticut, the Healing Hoofbeats team will bring their animal-assisted therapy services to Lakeville — and, as Kalser noted, “takes most insurances.”
Bouffard explained the process: “At the initial meeting, we introduce clients to all the animals with the intention of choosing who their therapy partner will be. This will be their partner for the duration of the therapy.”
“Through that process of building a relationship, issues come out — depression, anxiety, trauma. The therapist can address and can help solve them,” she added.
“Horses and other livestock maintain their wild instincts. They sense what we are feeling and that makes them amazing therapy partners.”
Relationships are built through groundwork and learning about your therapy partner.
“My oldest client is 89.We treat all ages — children, adults, families, couples, veterans,” Bouffard said.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at Time Out with the Healing Hoofbeats team, visit healinghoofbeatsofct.org or call 203-244-8411.
Craig Davis and Keavy Bedell have opened East Mountain House in Lakeville. It is an end-of-life facility — a home, really — that can accomodate up to two guests at a time. The first guest arrived in mid-September.
The house, at 14 Bostwick St., is the one Davis shared with his wife Sandy Dennis, who died in 2020. Davis said her spirit lives on in the house itself and in the approach taken for the guests.
When a visitor enters the house from the back, the first thing to do is greet Lucy the dog.
Next is to change into a pair of slippers, supplied by management.
Then the visitor is led around, with a stop in one of the guest bedrooms, complete with hospital bed and television.
The living and dining area is spacious and comfortable.
And quiet. No TV in here, quite deliberately.
In fact, there are no televisions anywhere except in the two guest rooms.
Davis said the house had to be remodeled to some extent, including removing a spiral staircase for something more conventional and practical. But the antique windows remain.
On the second floor are bedrooms for nursing staff and family members of guests, plus an office for Executive Director Cristin Gallup.
The third floor has a quiet space or “hangout.”
The house is decorated with works from local artists.
The yard is fenced in, and guests can bring a pet if the pet “is nice and gets along with Lucy.”
The entire atmosphere is influenced by Buddhism.
“It’s Buddhist without being Buddhist” said Davis.
One of the two guest bedrooms at East Mountain House, with a hospital bed, television, and Lucy the dog being helpful on the couch.Patrick L. Sullivan
Bedell, who is a certified end-of-life doula, said she and Davis talked about starting something for end-of-life care for some time.
“East Mountain House is 10 years from inception, with three years of earnest, hard work” she said.
The facility is affiliated with Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Litchfield County (VNHLC), so there is a trained staff presence around the clock.
Plus there are between 20 to 30 volunteers involved.
To qualify, a guest must be enrolled with VNHLC, have a medical diagnosis of three months or less to live, medical insights on what to expect at the end of life, have a signed MOLST form indicating Do No Resuscitate, have a designated health care proxy and financial power of attorney, and have a hospice plan for continued care in case of discharge.
There is a sliding scale for payment, and if a guest has few assets, there is no charge.
The effort relies on donations and volunteers. East Mountain Foundation Holdings is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
East Mountain relies on donations and volunteers, both of which are cheerfully accepted.
East Mountain House is “our gift to the community,” said Davis, and added, “Ultimately the community will have to keep it going.”
860-596-4117