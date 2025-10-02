2025 candidates: Cornwall

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Cornwall, Gordon Ridgway (D) is running unopposed for his 18th term as first selectman. There are two party candidates for selectman: Rocco Botto (D) and John F. Brown (R). All three nominees will be seated on the Board of Selectmen. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.





Election basics

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Early voting begins Oct. 20.

Cornwall’s polling station will be at Town Hall, 24 Pine Street.

Voting tabulators will be used. Absentee ballots are available from the Town Clerk. Absentee ballots can be placed in the ballot box outside Town Hall and will be counted at the polls.

Selectmen in Cornwall are elected to two-year terms. They are seated on the board two weeks after Election Day. The first selectman’s salary is budgeted for $68,217 while the other two selectmen are paid $4,961 each.

As unopposed candidates, Gordon Ridgway, Rocco Botto and John F. Brown will be elected to serve on the Board of Selectmen through 2027.





About the Board of Selectmen

At the heart of Connecticut’s municipal governance schema is the quintessentially New England selectboard, composed of the first selectman who administers day-to-day governance in town, and is assisted by two other selectmen. The Board of Selectmen is responsible for appointing various positions and roles in town commissions and for hiring and firing staff, as well as initiating and instituting town ordinances via Connecticut’s municipal democratic format, the Town Meeting. All selectmen in the Northwest Corner are allocated salaries from the town budget.

In other parts of Connecticut, some towns have begun the shift to a more modern leadership system. Winchester, for example, has adopted a “Council-Manager” form of governance. In this system, a non-partisan town manager was appointed to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the town, supervising department heads and town staff, and the Board of Selectmen acts as the legislative body.





First Selectman

Gordon Ridgway

Democratic Nominee for First Selectman

Candidate profile:

I have been in Cornwall since Kindergarten. Married to Jayne (best decision ever) and First Selectman for 34 years. l have three children living in Town who are also active in the CVFD/EMS. I am a partner in our family’s farm on Town Street.

Why are you running for selectman?

My main goal is to encourage more people to sustain our strong sense of community here. Cornwall has seen a revitalization here since the pandemic.New arrivals are pitching into the town’s long time volunteer traditions and organizations to create a vibrant place to live, work and play. We have a dedicatedteam in Town government that is responsive to current challenges and opportunities. My institutional knowledge often comes in handy. Helping people to get involved is rewarding.

What issues deserve the most attention?

1) Encouraging Cornwall to remain a place where a variety of people can live and work. A lot of is being done to mitigate the housing crisis that is occurring across the region. 2) Balancing increasing costs, need for town services and trying to keep property tax rate affordable. 3) Access to health services. 4) Keeping the corn in Cornwall. 5) Bears. 6) Sustaining our volunteer 24/7 1st responders. 7) Infrastructure, WC wastewater, roads, bridges, town facilities, 8) Communications. 9) Other.

How would you improve the town?

Our business centers could use some assistance. We have some grants to make improvements to address issues like traffic speeds and pedestrian safety. There are some exciting projects underway that need encouragement. The Town is on the cusp of joining a regional effort to improve our garbage disposal methods through composting, recycling and more. I will continue to encourage regulatory review to encourage people to live and work in this fun place.





Selectman

Rocco Botto

Democratic Nominee for Selectman

Candidate profile:

My first term as selectman has been a rewarding journey. Serving as the BOS representative to the Economic Development Commission, I have helped advance key projects, including village center revitalization and the West Cornwall Wastewater Treatment Project. I also worked to bring high-speed fiber internet to town buildings and served on the Cornwall Housing Corporation board, focusing on affordable housing. Together, we can build a thriving future for Cornwall. I appreciate your support!

Why are you running for selectman?

I am running for selectman because I believe in the importance of community involvement and effective leadership in our local government. I want to ensure that our town continues to thrive by supporting initiatives that enhance our quality of life, promote economic growth, and address the concerns of our residents. With my background in digital marketing and strategic planning, I am equipped to bring innovative solutions to the table and shape a brighter future for our town.

What issues deserve the most attention?

If elected, I will prioritize key areas that deserve our attention. First, I’ll focus on improving infrastructure for safety and quality of life. I aim to tackle affordable housing to make a difference in our community. Supporting local businesses and attracting new ones will be central to my economic strategy. Environmental sustainability will be key as we confront climate change. Lastly, I will invest in schools and youth programs for a vibrant future. I welcome your thoughts on these issues.

How would you improve the town?

To improve our town, I would prioritize upgrading our village centers and enhancing community engagement. Investing in infrastructure and promoting economic development are essential for growth, while expanding recreational opportunities will enrich residents’ lives. Strengthening education, investing in sustainability, and implementing public safety initiatives will create a safer, more dynamic community for everyone.





John Frederick Brown

Republican Nominee for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I have lived in the Northwest Corner my entire life, I have served two terms on the Board of Finance for Cornwall and in my profession, I frequently facilitate communication between associates and management to troubleshoot issues that arise and reach conclusion that benefits all parties.

Why are you running for selectman?

To help foster and create a community for not only the current but future community members.

What issues deserve the most attention?

I believe that affordable housing, creating potential for small businesses to develop/grow and transparency are issues that need attention.

How would you improve the town?

I would improve the town by being an unbiased and transparent representative for all townspeople. So that they could bring their concerns and grievances to attention without worry.