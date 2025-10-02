2025 candidates: Falls Village

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Falls Village, incumbent Dave Barger (R/D) is running unopposed for first selectman. There are two incumbent selectmen candidates: Judy Jacobs (R) and Chris Kinsella (D). All three will be seated on the Board of Selectmen. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.





Election basics

Election Day is Nov. 4. Early voting begins Oct. 20.

Falls Village’s polling station will be at Town Hall, 63 Main Street.

Voting tabulators will be used. Absentee ballots are available from the Town Clerk. Absentee ballots can be placed in the ballot box outside Town Hall and will be counted at the polls.

Selectmen in Falls Village are elected to two-year terms. They are seated on the board shortly after the votes are tallied on Election Day. The first selectman’s salary is budgeted at $40,540 while the other two selectmen are paid $5,335 each.

As unopposed incumbents, Dave Darger, Judy Jacobs and Chris Kinsella will be re-elected to serve on the Board of Selectmen through 2027.





About the Board of Selectmen

At the heart of Connecticut’s municipal governance schema is the quintessentially New England selectboard, composed of the first selectman who administers day-to-day governance in town, and is assisted by two other selectmen. The Board of Selectmen is responsible for appointing various positions and roles in town commissions and for hiring and firing staff, as well as initiating and instituting town ordinances via Connecticut’s municipal democratic format, the Town Meeting. All selectmen in the Northwest Corner are allocated salaries from the town budget.

In other parts of Connecticut, some towns have begun the shift to a more modern leadership system. Winchester, for example, has adopted a “Council-Manager” form of governance. In this system, a non-partisan town manager was appointed to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the town, supervising department heads and town staff, and the Board of Selectmen acts as the legislative body.





First Selectman

Dave Barger

Cross-endorsed Nominee for First Selectman

Candidate profile:

AAS degree in criminal justice administration — SUNY (Ulster); served the State of Connecticut from 1976 to 2000 as member of the Connecticut State Police retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant; a member of the Quinnipiac University community from 2000 to 2015 retiring as the Chief of Public Safety; past President of the Housatonic Youth Services Board of Directors; served on both the Town of Canaan Recreation Commission and Fire Commission; joined the Town’s BOS in 2017; First Selectman 2023.

Why are you running for selectman?

My life has revolved around public service, a strong desire to improve the community, to help others and give back to the town that has given so much to my family and me. I have had the opportunity to serve the town on commissions, as a Selectman and now as First Selectman. The experience that I have gained in serving the citizens of the town to this point will help guide me further as a First Selectman. There are many reasons to run for office, my primary reason is to be a public servant.

What issues deserve the most attention?

The most important issue that faces our town is our critical infrastructure.Our current BOS has made it a priority to look at the conditions of not only our roadways and bridges, but our buildings and equipment.If we do not give attention to this issue, the quality of life for our residents diminishes.In small towns it is not the idea of building something “newer and bigger”, but “updating, maintaining and preserving” what we have now and want we want for future generations in our town.

How would you improve the town?

For one, continuing improvement in our efforts to communicate with our residents whether they utilize newspapers, sign boards or the internet for their sources of information.Second, the town should work to become a “bicycle and pedestrian friendly community”.This not only helps with the environment, but with building a healthy community.The nature and character of the Town of Canaan — better known as Falls Village needs no improvement, just some things to enhance it.





Selectman

Chris Kinsella

Democratic Nominee for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I am 65 years old and retired from a career as a construction superintendent. My wife, Eileen, and I have raised two children, Erin and Tim, who are both married and reside in Falls Village with their families. I am currently serving my first term on the Board of Selectmen. In this role, I have been dedicated to serving the residents of Falls Village with integrity, responsibility, and a commitment to sound decision-making.

Why are you running for selectman?

In our first term as a board, we were able to accomplish a great deal for Falls Village. With the help of the Falls Village Grant Group, we secured over $620,000 in STEAP grant funding to complete much-needed projects across town. Looking ahead, we’ve begun a comprehensive review of our roads, bridges, and public infrastructure. This is an area where I can apply my background and experience in construction to make sure we prioritize projects effectively and keep moving the town forward.

What issues deserve the most attention?

Falls Village’s charm comes with challenges: a limited tax base makes it difficult to fund road and bridge repairs, maintain strong schools, and support volunteer emergency services. Balancing our rural character with these needs requires open dialogue and clear priorities, so residents and the Board of Selectmen can work together to make thoughtful decisions for the town’s future.

How would you improve the town?

I would work to promote the continued growth of our downtown, starting with getting 35 Railroad Street sold and put on to the tax rolls. In addition, I want to help coordinate an inclusive and community-driven approach to affordable housing. All of these efforts should be guided by the priorities and recommendations outlined in the most recent Plan of Conservation and Development.









Judy Jacobs

Republican Nominee for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I have been a Falls Village resident for 53 years, married and have one son.My husband & I took over the family business, Jacobs Garage in 1990 and our son now runs the business with us. I am presently a Falls Village Selectman seeking a second term.I have been a board member of the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society for 30 years, past chairman of the Economic Development Commission, past P&Z member, and organizer of the Falls Village Car Show.

Why are you running for selectman?

I am running for a second term as a selectman because I truly care about Falls Village and want to see it run fairly and efficiently. I would like to continue working with our other two selectmen who are also running for another term. I feel we each bring something of value to our Board. We have made great strides in addressing many issues facing our Town and I would like to continue to focus on those issues and to also address the issues that we have just started to look at.

What issues deserve the most attention?

Issues that I would like to focus on include keeping our small & historic town character, affordable housing, retaining and encouraging young residents to live here, economic development & support for existing businesses, improving our infrastructure, responsible budgeting and spending, protecting our historic and natural resources.

How would you improve the town?

I was able to find a great candidate to lease the cafe space in the Town owned 107 Main St. building & I have been working with other prospective businesses to find suitable property for them, too, which would help increase our tax base and improve our vitality. I would like to work with the Recreation Commission on expanding recreational opportunities. I would also work to encourage more affordable housing. I enjoy showcasing our beautiful town and creating a sense of pride in our community.