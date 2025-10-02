2025 candidates: Kent

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Kent, Eric Epstein (D) is running unopposed for first selectman. There are two candidates for selectman: incumbent Lynn Mellis Worthington (D) and Lynn Harrington (R). All three will be seated on the Board of Selectmen. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.





Election basics

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Early voting begins Oct. 20.

Kent’s polling station will be at Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd.

Voting tabulators will be used. Absentee ballots are available from the Town Clerk. Absentee ballots can be placed in the ballot box outside Town Hall and will be counted at the polls.

Selectmen in Kent are elected to two-year terms. They are seated on the board two weeks after Election Day. The first selectman’s salary is budgeted at $83,647 while the other two selectmen are paid $6,051 each.

As unopposed candidates, Eric Epstein, Lynn Mellis Worthington and Lynn Harrington will be re-elected to serve on the Board of Selectmen through 2027.





About the Board of Selectmen

At the heart of Connecticut’s municipal governance schema is the quintessentially New England selectboard, composed of the first selectman who administers day-to-day governance in town, and is assisted by two other selectmen. The Board of Selectmen is responsible for appointing various positions and roles in town commissions and for hiring and firing staff, as well as initiating and instituting town ordinances via Connecticut’s municipal democratic format, the Town Meeting. All selectmen in the Northwest Corner are allocated salaries from the town budget.

In other parts of Connecticut, some towns have begun the shift to a more modern leadership system. Winchester, for example, has adopted a “Council-Manager” form of governance. In this system, a non-partisan town manager was appointed to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the town, supervising department heads and town staff, and the Board of Selectmen acts as the legislative body.





First Selectman

Eric Epstein

Democratic Nominee for First Selectman

Candidate profile:

Kent has always been home. I was born and raised here, I went to local schools, began my career here, and now my wife, MaryEllen, and I are raising our two children, Ella (11) and Even (8), in the same community. They attend Kent Center School just like I did. I’ve proudly served in the Kent Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years, including 13 as Chief. That service has deepened my commitment to Kent and our community.

Why are you running for selectman?

I care deeply about this community and believe in its potential. We face real challenges, and I want to bring thoughtful, transparent leadership that puts people first to the task of meeting those challenges. I’ll work to keep Kent affordable, protect what makes it special, and ensure our town remains a place where everyone can thrive - now and for future generations.

What issues deserve the most attention?

Improving road and bridge infrastructure, expanding affordable housing, supporting all-age recreation, increasing school enrolment, enhancing emergency services, and driving economic development are key priorities. These areas directly impact quality of life, safety, and long-term prosperity. Addressing them requires careful planning, community input, and a strong commitment to fiscal prudence and responsible investment.

How would you improve the town?

To improve our town, I would listen closely to residents’ concerns, learn from their experiences, and engage in open, respectful dialogue. By building strong community connections and understanding local needs, I can help create thoughtful, inclusive solutions. I will take action with integrity and transparency, always keeping the best interests of our wonderful town and its people at heart. Together, we can shape a brighter future.





Selectman

Lynn Harrington

Republican Nominee for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I am a loyal 40-year resident of Kent having grown up in New Milford. I have been a bookkeeper for the last 30 years and am a former owner of the Bull’s Bridge Country Store. My husband and I currently own a small business in town. I am a former longtime member of the Parks and Recreation Commission and have volunteered for many organizations in Town including the KCS PTO and Boy Scouts. I recently joined our local CERT team.

Why are you running for selectman?

I love the rural character of Kent and its small-town feel. My husband and I have raised our two sons here and want them to be able to continue to live here. Ensuring others can do the same by keeping Kent rural and affordable for families and small businesses to thrive will be my main goal as Selectman. I have been active in the community for many years so I have a strong grasp on the strengths and weaknesses of Kent. This knowledge makes me a great candidate for the select board.

What issues deserve the most attention?

Providing services and housing for an aging population and encouraging housing that is affordable for all is key to the continued success of Kent. Just like many small towns in Connecticut, Kent is experiencing a lack of volunteers like First Responders. Encouraging volunteerism throughout town is something that is needed as some of the current volunteers age out. Fiscal responsibility is something that should be adhered to and I will use my background as a bookkeeper to achieve that goal.

How would you improve the town?

I would push to improve communication with various stakeholders on the State and local level to provide environmentally friendly recreational use of the Housatonic River. I would encourage a dialog with Troop L Barracks to address traffic/speeding issues especially through the middle of Town. I would encourage an open dialog between the members of the Board enabling decisions that are made in a timely manner and for the good of the Town and its residents.





Lynn Mellis Worthington

Democratic Nominee for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I have lived and worked in Kent for 35 years. I’ve served two years as selectman. I’ve worked as a journalist covering the town’s issues, as well as a faculty member at South Kent School. I was a Kent volunteer firefighter and KVFD emergency member for 21 years. I’ve also served on many non-profit boards, including the Kent Historical Society. My BS in Journalism degree is from Ohio University. I currently work as the Community Engagement Coordinator at Brooker Memorial in Torrington.

Why are you running for selectman?

As an incumbent selectman, I want to continue the progress that’s been made in the last two years. I have proven myself to be someone who researches issues and comes to meetings prepared to fully discuss the topics. I ask a lot of questions, so that townspeople can learn more about the issues facing the town. In many cases, I had a wealth of background or historical knowledge from my many years of covering Kent as a reporter. I want to keep the momentum going so Kent continues to thrive.

What issues deserve the most attention?

The issues that deserve the most attention for the Kent Board of Selectmen are a focus on infrastructure completion, such as roads and bridges, improving the communication and cooperation with the emergency services, such as the Kent Volunteer Fire Department, and enhancing the town’s economy and well-being through establishing an Economic Development Commission. Improving the efficiency of town government is another focus that deserves effective policies and procedures in place.

How would you improve the town?

The selectmen will need to manage the capital projects so that those that have been funded will be completed in a timely fashion. Roads and bridges needing improvement must be identified and prioritized based on current conditions. The selectmen must work cooperatively with KVFD to assist managing the costs and strengthening volunteerism in the organization. The cultural and business community must be celebrated and supported through economic development.