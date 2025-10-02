2025 candidates: Sharon

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Sharon, Casey Flanagan (D) is running unopposed for his second term as first selectman. There are two incumbent candidates for selectman: Lynn Kearcher (D) and John Brett (U). All three will be seated on the Board of Selectmen. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.





Election basics

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Early voting begins Oct. 20.

Sharon’s polling station will be at Town Hall, 63 Main Street.

Voting tabulators will be used. Absentee ballots are available from the Town Clerk. Absentee ballots can be placed in the ballot box outside Town Hall and will be counted at the polls.

Selectmen in Sharon are elected to two-year terms. They are seated on the board two weeks after Election Day. The first selectman’s salary is budgeted at $84,821 while the other two selectmen are paid $6,221 each.

As unopposed incumbents, Casey Flanagan, Lynn Kearcher and John Brett will be re-elected to serve on the Board of Selectmen through 2027.





About the Board of Selectmen

At the heart of Connecticut’s municipal governance schema is the quintessentially New England selectboard, composed of the first selectman who administers day-to-day governance in town, and is assisted by two other selectmen. The Board of Selectmen is responsible for appointing various positions and roles in town commissions and for hiring and firing staff, as well as initiating and instituting town ordinances via Connecticut’s municipal democratic format, the Town Meeting. All selectmen in the Northwest Corner are allocated salaries from the town budget.

In other parts of Connecticut, some towns have begun the shift to a more modern leadership system. Winchester, for example, has adopted a “Council-Manager” form of governance. In this system, a non-partisan town manager was appointed to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the town, supervising department heads and town staff, and the Board of Selectmen acts as the legislative body.





First Selectman

Casey Flanagan

Democratic Nominee for First Selectman

Candidate profile

I am a fourth generation Sharon resident.My wife, Meghan, and I are raising our 12-year-old son Jack here and like many families, we care deeply about the future of Sharon. Professionally, I managed the grounds and maintenance at the Weatherstone Estate for designer Carolyn Roehm, where I learned the value of hard work and attention to detail. I also hold a bachelors degree in finance and economics, which I have put to use while serving on the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance.

Why are you running for first selectman?

I am running for re-election because I believe our town deserves a leader who is hardworking, dedicated and experienced. I believe in the power of local government to make a real difference in people’s lives. I am running because I care deeply about this community, and I want to make sure every resident feels heard, valued and respected.

What issues deserve the most attention?

We need to invest in modern, resilient infrastructure that supports our residents- from safer roads and bridges to updated facilities. I will continue to prioritize upgrades that serve us today and will withstand the test of time.

How would you improve the town?

With a decade of experience in local government, I understand how to get things done. I am running for re-election to continue the work we’ve started. I will focus on identifying problems and working with my fellow selectmen, town employees and dedicated volunteers to find practical, lasting solutions — all while keeping Sharon a place we’re proud to call home.





Selectman

John Brett

Unaffiliated Candidate for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I am running for a second term; the first term has served as hands on experience. I am involved in several local community organizations; Sharon Audubon, The Little Guild, and Artgarage among others. I am a hospice volunteer and I give time to the Sharon Land Trust as a trail volunteer. I am involved as well in the local music and art scene, especially my involvement in Artgarage. Finally, I have lived in Sharon for about 13 years.

Why are you running for selectman?

Having served a term in office, I wish to run for a second term. I’ve spent the last two years learning as much as I can about the workings of the town meeting form of municipal government. Paying close attention to the various committees and commissions and the processes they engage in has been revelatory and fascinating. My experience from the business world along with my more recent various non-profit organization involvement provides me an opportunity to continue to be of service to the town

What issues deserve the most attention?

I think the single biggest issue for our town (region, state and nation too) is accessible and affordable housing. The issue belies deteriorating demographics that our region is experiencing. Future development can be purposeful and mindful while retaining the natural beauty that is the hallmark of where we live. Another issue that deserves attention is traffic safety in our village and town. As our population and traffic issues grow, we need to address this proactively.

How would you improve the town?

After serving my first term, I am in constant awe of the many people that serve in positions for the town and/or various boards and commissions which guide the town’s management. The best single way to improve the town would be to find, develop and enlist new and existing local residents to serve the town in some capacity. As selectman in Sharon, people often come up to me with either a complaint, a request or a suggestion. I almost always respond with a statement: the people who show up, decide





Lynn Kearcher

Democratic Nominee for Selectman

Candidate profile:

I was born and raised in Sharon. My parents purchased The Woodland Restaurant in the 50’s and we lived in Lakeville before moving to Sharon. I attended Sharon Center and HVRHS then moved to San Francisco where I attended college and was employed as a Gallery Assistant for Vorpal Gallery.I moved to New York City in 1980 working as an editor for magazines. In 1987 we purchased a home in Sharon. Locally, I had the honor to work for several years for the artist Jasper Johns.

Why are you running for selectman?

It took me two years to understand how a municipality functions. I would like to try another two believing that we as a team of Selectmen can accomplish a great deal. I must give credit to our knowledgeable Town Hall employees, road crew and Town volunteers whom I rely on and who make my job easier.I continue to be astonished at what they know, and what they willingly teach me.Government is a collaborative effort, we don’t always agree, but I believe we are all working for the common good.

What issues deserve the most attention?

Affordable housing, Mudge Pond, speeding/ traffic, keeping our school vibrant. Maintaining the rural nature of Sharon which demands thoughtful planning. Keeping our Green historic, beautiful and uncluttered.It is the face of Sharon, and we are fortunate to have a Committee and Commission who overlook the Green. Engaging the community to volunteer. Traditionally, volunteers have made the most significant impacts in Sharon; we need our residents to help us.

How would you improve the town?

This question stymied me two years ago and does so again. I think it’s the verb “improve” that bothers me, as it implies a slightly negative connotation. The running of a municipality is fluid; our First Selectman is the governing force and he deals with the day to day and long-term projects. We collectively work on issues within the Town, and I like to think “improvement” comes with thoughtful consideration of everything that comes before the Board, and following through on issues.