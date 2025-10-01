Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Double-yellow passing fender bender

On the afternoon of Sept. 19, Demetri Ouellette, 19, of Falls Village was traveling north on Route 126 in Falls Village, approximately 50 feet north of the intersection with Dublin Road, when a BMW M340 attempted to pass in a no passing zone. Ouellette’s Toyota Celica GT subsequently collided with the BMW, which was driven by Patrick Riley, 39, of Falls Village. Ouellette stated that the BMW tried to overtake him and then slammed on the brakes, causing the collision. Riley claimed that he was driving north on Route 126 when a vehicle struck him from behind. Riley was ultimately issued a written warning for overtaking and passing in a no passing zone. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, but neither driver was injured.

5-charge arrest

On the afternoon of Sept. 20, troopers were dispatched to an address on Doolittle Drive in Norfolk for a non-active disturbance. After investigation, troopers arrested Regina Lane, 62, of Norfolk on five charges: interfering with an officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order, third degree assault, and second-degree reckless endangerment. Lane was released on a $10,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Possession/DWI arrest

Troopers were dispatched at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sept 21 to 172 Route 7 in Falls Village on the report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. After investigating, police arrested Mark Gannon, 35, of Waterbury for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to keep narcotics in original container, and operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Gannon was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Speeding crash

On the afternoon of Sept. 25, Clifford Chase, 67, of Cornwall was traveling west on Route 44, approximately 50 feet north of the intersection with Wildcat Hollow Road in Salisbury when he veered off the road, striking his Mazda 3 sedan into a tree. The vehicle was disabled by the accident, but Chase was uninjured. He was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions.

Walk-in medical care locations in Torrington

With four urgent care centers and an emergency room, there are a number of options for immediate care in Torrington.

Emergency rooms are intended to treat severe conditions such as major trauma, chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke, head trauma, neck or spine injury, severe bleeding, seizure lasting longer than 3 minutes, severe burn, vision loss, choking, electric shock or struck by lightning.

Understanding Medicare’s hospice benefit

Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park is the first freestanding hospice to serve Dutchess and Ulster Counties.

Provided

If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.

Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.

Tending the body, mind and spirit at Violet Hill

Elizabeth Wing, ND at Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic in Sharon

Natalia Zukerman
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND

Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.

“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”

A look at the profound calling of in-home caregiving

Caregiver Lolly Schroeder
Natalia Zukerman
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder

Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.

“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.

