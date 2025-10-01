Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Double-yellow passing fender bender

On the afternoon of Sept. 19, Demetri Ouellette, 19, of Falls Village was traveling north on Route 126 in Falls Village, approximately 50 feet north of the intersection with Dublin Road, when a BMW M340 attempted to pass in a no passing zone. Ouellette’s Toyota Celica GT subsequently collided with the BMW, which was driven by Patrick Riley, 39, of Falls Village. Ouellette stated that the BMW tried to overtake him and then slammed on the brakes, causing the collision. Riley claimed that he was driving north on Route 126 when a vehicle struck him from behind. Riley was ultimately issued a written warning for overtaking and passing in a no passing zone. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, but neither driver was injured.

5-charge arrest

On the afternoon of Sept. 20, troopers were dispatched to an address on Doolittle Drive in Norfolk for a non-active disturbance. After investigation, troopers arrested Regina Lane, 62, of Norfolk on five charges: interfering with an officer/resisting, disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order, third degree assault, and second-degree reckless endangerment. Lane was released on a $10,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Possession/DWI arrest

Troopers were dispatched at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sept 21 to 172 Route 7 in Falls Village on the report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. After investigating, police arrested Mark Gannon, 35, of Waterbury for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to keep narcotics in original container, and operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Gannon was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Speeding crash

On the afternoon of Sept. 25, Clifford Chase, 67, of Cornwall was traveling west on Route 44, approximately 50 feet north of the intersection with Wildcat Hollow Road in Salisbury when he veered off the road, striking his Mazda 3 sedan into a tree. The vehicle was disabled by the accident, but Chase was uninjured. He was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com