Sun River Health offers a variety of medical services

The greater Amenia area, extending throughout eastern Dutchess County and the northwest corner towns, is well-served by Sun River Health. The front office staff is welcoming and personable, poised to help and provide caring reassurance.

Sun River Health doctors, nurses, and clinical staff work with patients to provide high quality, complete care that each individual deserves, including telehealth. The website’s patient portal provides a chance to view lab results. Patients can also use the portal to ask a question or request a prescription refill.

Care services and specialties offered at Sun River Health include general primary care for adults and children, dentistry, behavioral and mental health, pediatrics, substance use treatment, nutrition, sexual health, and more.

A food assistance program makes fresh garden produce, meats, cheese, yogurt and more available to all visitors, regardless of need or patient status. On the occasion of a visit on Thursday, Sept. 18, a bountiful table in the entryway was laden with garden fresh cucumbers, celery, romaine lettuce, red leaf lettuce, summer squash and tomatoes.

There is also a care team to address issues with Medicare or Medicaid, along with providing help with housing insecurities.

Sun River Health, located at 3360 Route 343 in Amenia, is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Appointments can be scheduled on-line at:

www.sunriver.org.