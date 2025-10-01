Where to stay fit in the Northwest Corner

While exercise is vital in maintaining physical fitness, staying active can have profound impacts on mental health as well. According to the Center for Disease Control, regular physical activity can bolster memory and critical thinking skills, learning, regulate emotions, improve sleep, and ameliorate depression and anxiety. Maintaining a program of moderate to vigorous exertion has even been shown to aid in preventing dementia later in life.

While Northwest Connecticut and the Taconic Region of New York are rife with opportunities for outdoor exercise, for many people finding instruction and community is essential to sticking with long-term fitness goals. And of course, sometimes it rains. Find below a brief primer of some of the facilities on offer in the region that keep Tri-State residents moving and healthy.





Studio Lakeville at the Interlaken Inn

Leslie Eckstein, licensed personal trainer, massage therapist and esthetician, operates a holistic wellness program from the amenities on offer at the Interlaken Inn, focusing on individually-focused classes and sessions that promote fitness and relaxation alike. Services range from spin classes, Pilates, personal training, massage, facials, weights training and more. Virtual classes via skype and group personal training appointments are also possible, as well as an array of online classes for those who prefer to work out at home. A full menu of services, a regular class schedule and pricing are available online.

74 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, Connecticut

860-671-1741, studiolakeville@yahoo.com

www.studiolakeville.com





Danica Center

Sharon’s Danica Center offers the skills and knowledge of licensed physical therapists Dr. Bente Dahl-Busby and Doctor Sabina Busby, alongside the Pilates instruction of Donnell Oakley, to help clients looking to improve mobility, ease pain, recover from injuries or surgery, or just assist in improving general flexibility and body strength. The facility also offers Pilates classes in two levels, alongside Tai Chi Chuan and Tai Chi balance and therapeutic movement classes. More detailed information regarding the varied services, which range from individual sessions to group classes, can be found on Danica’s website.

101 Gay Street, Sharon, Connecticut

860-397-5363

danicacenter@gmail.com

danicacenter.com





Riga Yoga

Conveniently located in downtown Salisbury, certified instructor Nina Embiricos’s studio offers a variety of classes for all ability levels, drawing inspiration from Hatha, Vinyasa, Iyengar and Katonah Yoga practices. There are group classes programmed every day, and Embiricos also offers private sessions alongside specialized workshops that occur several times a month that concentrate on a specific focus, such as sound-bathing or specialized instruction from a visiting instructor. Pilates classes are also available. For more information and pricing, visit the studio’s website.

15 Academy Street, Salisbury, Connecticut

347-206-0366

info@rigayoga.com

www.rigayoga.com





North Canaan YMCA

The Canaan Branch of the Northwest CT YMCA has been serving the people of Northwest Connecticut since 2004. Located on the campus of Geer Village in North Canaan, the Y offers a great facility and staff who care about you and our community.

860-499-3195





Amenia Yoga

Certified instructor Sarah offers a range of classes that she keeps accessible for residents of all ages, body types and budgets to participate in and maintain their strength, mobility, and mental well-being, all while having a good time. She particularly focuses on keeping older residents strong and active. She offers regularly scheduled classes alongside personalized sessions for individual goals such as strength resistance or yoga for those with osteoporosis. Visit Sarah’s website to learn more about her studio’s services.

18 Old North Road, Amenia, New York

646-401-4188

info@ameniayoga.com

www.ameniayoga.com





Litchfield Hills Fitness

For those looking for a fully equipped membership gym that also offers fitness and strength classes from a broad array of professionally-certified instructors, take the short drive south and west to Litchfield. Litchfield Hills Fitness offers regular hours seven days a week to its varied facilities, which includes a weight room, stretching room, cardio deck, and extensive main fitness room. For gym-goers who fancy a post-workout sauna, this is the place to be. Individual and small-group personal training are also on offer, alongside a full-curriculum of specialized classes. A full schedule and information on pricing and hours are all available on the gym’s website.

599 Bantam Road, Litchfield, Connecticut

860-567-3510

www.litchfieldhills.fit