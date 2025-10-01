health

A look at the profound calling of in-home caregiving

Caregiver Lolly Schroeder

Natalia Zukerman
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder

Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.

“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.

“When you watch someone losing their ability to live life the way they’re used to, there’s a freedom in it,” she explained. “I realize now that I don’t see old age, sickness, and death as something to fear.” Her specialty is working with dementia patients, an area she approaches with remarkable humor and compassion. “I have to confess, I have a blast with dementia,” she said. “I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.” This approach allows her to create meaningful connections with her clients.

Currently managing four caregiving cases, Lolly maintains a diverse income stream by continuing her gardening business. She sees her work as part of the “Berkshire Shuffle,” maintaining multiple skills in a rural community. “At the end of the day, it’s about observing and tracking what matters,” she noted, describing her meticulous approach to tracking patient care through detailed graphs of food, fluids, and medical output. For Lolly, caregiving gives her a deeper appreciation for life, with all of its difficulties and all of its beauty.

“The relationship goes on,” she said, reflecting on the lasting impact of her work with clients. “There’s something beautiful about witnessing someone’s final chapter.”

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan has served nearly 1,800 people since opening in May last year.

John Coston

The two story building that rose out of nowhere and opened in the spring of 2024 is serving up a wide range of healthcare services to meet a rural community’s needs and its patient base is growing along with its staff.

The Northwest Corner has been marked by a scarcity of medical and healthcare providers. When the new facility opened, there was single primary care physician in North Canaan.

EMS services in Amenia provide emergency assistance and community connection

Dawn Marie Klingner, Amenia’s EMT Captain

Leila Hawken
“My father and my grandfather were firemen. There is something in the blood when it comes to giving back.”
— Dawn Marie Klingner, EMS Captain

Aligned with many aspects of Amenia, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have a solid history of personal commitment from volunteers who take pride in their service and training, which prepares them to provide aid and comfort in times of emergency.

EMS Captain Dawn Marie Klingner, who has served as Amenia’s town clerk for 13 years, exemplifies that sense of community commitment. Her service to the Amenia Fire Company began in 2006 at the urging of Chief Shawn Howard. She began as district secretary and treasurer, a position she continues to hold.

Sun River Health offers a variety of medical services

Sun River Health in Amenia is well positioned to offer the region a variety of health care services provided by dedicated doctors, nurses and clinical staff.

Leila Hawken

The greater Amenia area, extending throughout eastern Dutchess County and the northwest corner towns, is well-served by Sun River Health. The front office staff is welcoming and personable, poised to help and provide caring reassurance.

Sun River Health doctors, nurses, and clinical staff work with patients to provide high quality, complete care that each individual deserves, including telehealth. The website’s patient portal provides a chance to view lab results. Patients can also use the portal to ask a question or request a prescription refill.

Mobile healthcare in Millerton

Nathan Miller

The Dutchess County Mobile Health Unit provides healthcare and insurance help to families and individuals across Dutchess County. The bus features a fully stocked examination room complete with supplies for a wide range of screenings and examinations, including a blood spinner. Insurance company representatives and a group from Sun River Health in Amenia join the Mobile Health Unit crew to help visitors sign up for insurance and find more permanent care.

Nathan Miller

