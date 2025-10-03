Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 11:00a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 76 Sharon Rd., Lakeville.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s Lakeville Journal.

2025 candidates: Sharon

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Sharon, Casey Flanagan (D) is running unopposed for his second term as first selectman. There are two incumbent candidates for selectman: Lynn Kearcher (D) and John Brett (U). All three will be seated on the Board of Selectmen. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.


2025 candidates: Kent

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Kent, Eric Epstein (D) is running unopposed for first selectman. There are two candidates for selectman: incumbent Lynn Mellis Worthington (D) and Lynn Harrington (R). All three will be seated on the Board of Selectmen. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.


2025 candidates: North Canaan

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In North Canaan, there are two candidates for first selectman and two candidates for selectman vying for a seat on the town board. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.


2025 candidates: Falls Village

Get to know your candidates ahead of the 2025 municipal election. In Falls Village, incumbent Dave Barger (R/D) is running unopposed for first selectman. There are two incumbent selectmen candidates: Judy Jacobs (R) and Chris Kinsella (D). All three will be seated on the Board of Selectmen. Below, each candidate offered information about themselves and their goals for the town.


