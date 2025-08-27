community

Falls Village First Selectman assumes ‘tour guide’ duty

Carmela Barger, left and Dave Barger, rear, welcomed Bernice Morrow, left center, and Betty Kowalski, right center, to the historic Beebe Hill Schoolhouse Saturday, Aug. 23.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Strictly speaking, tour guide duty at the Beebe Hill Schoolhouse isn’t part of First Selectman Dave Barger’s duties.

But tour guiding he was, along with wife Carmela Barger, on a pleasant late summer morning, Saturday, Aug. 23.

People drove by and stopped for other reasons too. Lou Timolat wanted to alert Barger to an issue regarding the state Department of Transportation and theWater Street bridge, and Eric Carlson, Timolat’s son-in-law, came by a few minutes later, looking for Timolat.

“He just left,” Barger informed him.

As Carlson pulled away, Barger said “Gosh, I love this town.”

Bernice Morrow and Betty Kowalski did stop by for a look inside the mid-19th century, prototypical one-room schoolhouse.

The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society usually has someone on duty on Saturdays during the summer, from 10 a.m. to noon.

There will be someone there on Saturday, Sept. 6, if you’re so inclined.

Latest News

Busking in the Berkshires

Busking in the Berkshires
Brent McCoy of Secret Circus Show at Berkshire Busk!
Roman Iwasiwka

While playing outside in the early post-pandemic days, Berkshire Busk! founder Eugene Carr had an epiphany: why not expand the idea of performing on the street (aka busking)into a full-fledged festival in Great Barrington?

As an entrepreneur and cellist, Carr envisioned a well-organized jamboree featuring regional talent, including musicians, acrobats, storytellers, fire-eaters, and more. He formed a team, connected with local businesses and the town of Great Barrington, and launched Berkshire Busk! in 2021. Since then, Berkshire Busk! has grown into a summer staple for Great Barrington.

performances

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage

'Sylvia' brings heart, humor and one unforgettable dog to Sharon Playhouse stage
Jonathan Walker as “Greg” and Jen Cody as “Sylvia”in rehearsal at The Sharon Playhouse.
Aly Morrissey

What if the dog onstage was played by a person? That’s the delightful twist in A.R. Gurney’s “Sylvia,” opening at the Sharon Playhouse on Aug. 29. In this clever and heartfelt comedy, the title character — a stray pup who disrupts the lives of a married couple — is portrayed not in costume but by an actor who brings insight, charm, and chaos to the role.

Stepping into Sylvia’s paws is Jen Cody, who is returning to the Sharon Playhouse in a starring role for her third year in a row, ready to bring this spirited dog to life. She’s joined by Jonathan Walker as Greg, the middle-aged man smitten with his new four-legged friend, and Jennifer Van Dyck as Kate, his wife, whose patience and identity are tested by Sylvia’s sudden presence in their home.

performances

Handler debuts, Hadelich dazzles in thrilling night at Tanglewood

Handler debuts, Hadelich dazzles in thrilling night at Tanglewood

Anna Handler makes her BSO debut.

Hilary Scott

On Saturday, Aug. 16, we were excited to see the debut of new Boston Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor Anna Handler, and the return of violinist Augustin Hadelich. Another warm evening in Lenox with humidity near 100 percent, couldn’t stop a massive crowd from gathering.

Handler strode onto the Shed stage with purpose, greeted the evening’s concertmaster, Alexander Velinzon, and took the podium for Brahms’ “Tragic Overture.”Right away, her crisp, powerful conducting style — clearly reminiscent of Andris Nelsons’ — was effective at bringing Brahms to life. She urged forth the strings, waved in the brass and percussion with verve, and caressed her winds in an emotional way.

concerts