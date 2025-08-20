community

Finding fun in making fidget toys

Max Lins, at left, worked with the Scoville Memorial Library’s Julia Hobart on a fidget cube Saturday, Aug. 16.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — At about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, things were looking bleak at the Scoville Memorial Library for Julia Hobart’s children’s program.

Nobody had showed up to make cool stuff like fidget toys.

Hobart was stoic about this. Teenagers can be erratic, and a summer Saturday offers many alternatives.

But then Max Lins and his mother Ari Cruz showed up and saved the day.

Max is 11 years old and heading into 6th grade at Salisbury Central School.

After carefully weighing the options, he decided to make a fidget cube, which is constructed out of little squares of wood, cunningly taped together so they fold around themselves.

Hobart had a bag full of materials, including an Asterix comic, which Max chose for his initial foray into fidget cube decoration.

Max watched carefully as Hobart demonstrated how to place the tape so the thing folds correctly.

“Ahh,” he said. “I think I get how this is going to work.”

And it did.

As it turned out, reinforcements were on the way. As a reporter headed down the stairs to the children’s section and the library’s rear entrance, there was another mother, this time with a young girl, looking puzzled.

“We thought there was a —” started the mother.

“Upstairs, on the right” she was told.

This coming Saturday, Aug. 23, there’s an end-of-summer reading event at the library starting at 1 p.m. and winding up at 4 p.m. with a concert by the Salisbury Band. Readers need to check in between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to qualify for raffle prizes.

Clyde Perham Weed

CORNWALL — Clyde Perham Weed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in West Cornwall, Connecticut on Sunday, August 17.

Clyde was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jeanne and Herbert Weed. He was the grandson and namesake of Clyde E. Weed, Chairman of the board of Anaconda Copper.

Dugazon opens in Sharon, blending Southern roots with global style

Pantry essentials at Dugazon

Jennifer Almquist

You are invited to celebrate the opening of Dugazon, a home and lifestyle shop located in a clapboard cottage at 19 West Main Street, the former site of The Edward in Sharon. The opening is Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

After careers in the world of fashion, Salisbury residents Bobby Graham and his husband, Matt Marden, have curated a collection of beautiful items that reflect their sense of design, love of hospitality, and Graham’s deep Southern roots. Dugazon is his maternal family name.

business

Scrap to sculpture: Matt Wabrek of Birch Lane Rustics

Matt Wabrek creates sculpture from found scrap metal and wood.
L. Tomaino

A giant fish that sold at Trade Secrets, the high-end home and garden show held at Lime Rock Park, is just one of the creatures that Matt Wabrek of Birch Lane Rustics in North Canaan, creates by welding old tools and pieces of metal together.

The fish was so well liked by browsers at Trade Secrets that he received commissions for others.

