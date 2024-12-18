North Canaan antique mall fills resale niche

The 403 Group is located at 403 Ashley Falls Road, where the old This N’ That for Habitat used to be.

Photo by Robin Roraback
NORTH CANAAN — The 403 Group Antique Market is “A hidden secret, a little off the beaten path, but worth the drive,” said Carey Field, who has a booth called “Wild Turkey” there.

“It’s a really fun group of dealers,” Field said. “A really eclectic group of antiques and the prices are reasonable.”

The 403 Group has over forty vendors on two floors. The booths are filled with anything from cement penguins to vintage jewelry, paintings, rugs, glassware, lamps, antiques, furniture of all kinds, clothing, small garden sheds and much more. It is located at 403 Ashley Falls Road in North Canaan, across from Decker and Beebe where This N’ That for Habitat used to be. It fills a void left by the Habitat shop which was a favorite place for many locals to browse. The 403 opened last spring in the building on the left side of the property.

“There is something for everybody,” Field said. She likes that there are “more one-of-a-kind gifts. You are buying something nobody else has” and “It is fun to search.”

Cement penguins greet customers entering The 403 Group Antique Market.Photo by Robin Roraback

Scott Price, who has been in the antique business for over thirty years, chimed in, “The hunt is a big part of the fun.” Price also has a booth and sometimes sits at the front desk of 403. He had his own shops in Torrington, Burlington and Harwinton and ran Stewart’s Treasures in Canaan before moving on to the 403. He said of 403, “It’s a nice place to go to. Interesting things inside and out. People just love it.”

“You never know what you will find,” Field said. “The vendors are always bringing in new merchandise.” She said the vendors “love to go out and find things and bring them to the shop.”

In warm weather, vendors can rent a space outside in front of 403. This past summer there were booths with furniture, tied dyed t-shirts, fruit and vegetables, and antiques. To the side and back of the building there are garden furnishings and sculptures.
Sonja Zinke of Canaan said she visits the 403 often. “I think it is fantastic,” she said. “I love coming.” She said that when she finishes a photography job, she gives herself the treat of coming to browse at 403.

Sarah Dreyer, of Norfolk, has had a booth at 403 since September. She says “A love of vintage items and a love of thrifting” were her inspirations for becoming a vendor. She shares the booth with a friend. Dreyer owns Wildwood 1880, an inn in Norfolk.

The 403 Group Antiques Market is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be found on Facebook at The 403 North Canaan.

