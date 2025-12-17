kent p&z

Kent P&Z votes on cannabis regs, parking rules in busy meeting

KENT — The Planning and Zoning Commission took several actions Thursday, Dec. 11, approving new cannabis regulations, updating parking provisions related to affordable housing and electing new officers.

Cannabis regulation

The commission voted unanimously to adopt a new section of its regulations governing cannabis establishments.

Recreational retail cannabis establishments remain prohibited townwide under an ordinance approved by voters in the Nov. 4 election. The newly adopted regulations establish parameters for other cannabis-related uses — including cultivation and production facilities — which would be subject to special permit approval.

Under the regulation, all cannabis establishments are prohibited in residential zones, with one exception: cultivation may be permitted in the Rural Residential 1 zone. The regulation is set to take effect Jan. 1.

Affordable Housing regulation fix

The Commission voted to remove two stipulations on parking in its affordable housing Section 6400.

Land Use Administrator Tai Kern explained that the section was out of date, as it was meant to be removed when P&Z revised its parking regulations in Section 8200. The removal was intended to remedy conflicts between the outdated regulation and the newer parking code, which had caused issues in a recent application.

New officers

Following the departure of longtime chair Wes Wyrick in November, the Commission rearranged its officer suite during the Dec. 11 meeting.

Karen Casey was elected as the new chair. She was previously vice chair.

Sarah Chase was elected as vice chair. Donna Hayes was elected as secretary.

“I’m honored,” said Casey after she was voted into the leadership role, “especially to have Sarah standing right behind me.”

