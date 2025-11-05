Kent P&Z takes action to resolve downtown parking problem

KENT — After two years of complaints from neighbors, the Kent Planning and Zoning Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order directing Motoriot, an auto business located at 21 Bridge St., to stop its employees from parking their vehicles on public streets such as Elizabeth Street.

The order stems from repeated violations of the company’s zoning permit, which requires employees and customer vehicles to be parked on the business property. Residents living nearby say the overflow of vehicles has made their street unsafe and created traffic hazards.

The decision came during a special meeting on Oct. 28, when P&Z members voted by consensus to authorize the enforcement action. The members said Motoriot’s continued street parking left the business out of compliance with its previously approved permit.

Barry Enis of Elizabeth Street, who testified at the meeting, has been vocal about the problem of cars parked in front of his and his neighbors’ properties, and notes that the vehicles leave large puddles of oil and block mailboxes. At one point, tensions between Enis and Motoriot owner Jason Doornick escalated, he said, leading state troopers to intervene at his property.

Alessa Helm, the president of the Homeowners Association at Riverview condominiums on Elizabeth Street, also testified and spoke about the problems she and her fellow condo residents have allegedly had with Doornick. She labeled him “rude and aggressive” when she and others approached and asked to have the vehicles moved.

Helm said cars have blocked a space where a woman parks for easy access to her vehicle for her handicapped husband. Helm also described how on Oct. 28, Motoriot’s employees parked on the southeastern side of Elizabeth Street, causing a traffic jam when the Kent Center School buses were trying to get through.

Darlene Brady, the town clerk who also lives on Elizabeth Street, asked commissioners to review the application and conditions imposed, saying “We need long-term solutions.”

Tai Kern, the town’s land use official, agreed that the commission needed to take action. “I’ve tried for two years to bring him into compliance. The intensity of this business has been misrepresented to the commission.”

Kern pointed out the regulations require all businesses to keep their employees’ and clients’ vehicles parked on their premises, which is being violated. Additionally, on-site car shows were not approved and at least one has been held with notices about others.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission wanted to support a business, but the public seems to be suffering,” said Kern.

Doornick, who said he was unaware of the meeting and did not attend, told The Lakeville Journal on Oct. 28 that he intends to work with the town to resolve the parking issue.

P&Z issued a modified permit in August that was meant to address the parking issue, but during discussions with the Commission that month, Doornick said that since parking on Elizabeth Street was (at that time) unrestricted, his employees had every right to park on the residential street.

The town’s regulations, however, state otherwise, leading First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer to advocate for P&Z as the most effective town body to deal with the issue in an Oct. 21 email to town officials: “Utilizing the enforcement arm of P&Z to address any violations of zoning regulations is a direct approach, but one that has yet to be put in place.”

While the P&Z works to resolve the matter, Lindenmayer has taken action in the short term.On Monday, Oct. 27, the town installed parking ban signs along the northwestern side of Elizabeth Street, from Lane to Bridge streets.

In terms of P&Z, Doornick has 30 days from last Wednesday to appeal to the Zoning Board of Appeals. If the violations continue, it can become a court matter providing the town with greater ability to impose fines.

Lindenmayer talked about the parking ban he instituted, saying Doornick has been discourteous to the neighbors. He said he’ll see to the ban enforcement.

Commissioners agreed with the idea of a cease-and-desist order.

Larry Dumoff said, “He’s out of accordance with the regulations and the town needs to be made aware of it.”

Sarah Chase said, “We’ve given him plenty of time. We need to use the enforcement process,” while Anne McAndrew said he’s acting willfully and unfairly: “They [Motoriot] continue to overstep”.

“It’s time to take action,” Shelby Green said, “The violations are flagrant. We need to address them.”

Doornick said he loved Kent and was raised in the town. He said he understood the cease-and-desist order had to happen.

“It’s a real issue and we take full responsibility for that. What was difficult to hear, however, are the personal comments made about my character and our team.”

He said some of the comments were misleading and that “we always complied when asked to move cars or adjust our operations, even when it required repeated changes. While that’s been challenging, we’ve worked hard to follow every request made of us...Mistakes have been made and we’re committed to correcting every one of them.”

He said the rear of his property is being reevaluated to free up some parking spaces. “This will give us the proper space for our team to ease the strain on the neighborhood.”