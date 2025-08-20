kent p&z

MOTORIOT gets P&Z nod

Classic cars arranged in the space set to be a “storage area” for displaying inventory.

Alec Linden

KENT – Antique and rare car dealership MOTORIOT returned before the Planning and Zoning Commission last Thursday, Aug. 14, to receive yet another cautious approval — this time a parking plan at its Bridge Street storefront.

“This, of course, is the type of site plan we’ve been asking for a very long time,” said P&Z Chair Wes Wyrick, after MOTORIOT’s environmental consultant Larry Page gave the introductory overview of the revised parking scheme.

Thursday’s conversation, which bordered on argumentative at times, follows a rocky history between the business, which opened in 2023 without town or state permits. In August 2024, MOTORIOT was retroactively granted a permit on the last possible day before an automatic denial due.

Despite several tense moments throughout the meeting, though, the Commission ultimately found the parking layout to be satisfactory. “I applaud this site plan,” said Wyrick, “It’s professionally done.”

The revised plan features some rearrangement of the site’s parking to accommodate for the whole property, which includes an additional auto repair shop and landscaping business alongside the classic car dealership. The plan illustrates 52 total on-site spaces, 20 more than the required 20 for the building’s use. As MOTORIOT now owns the building, it is incumbent upon the business to account for all the parking on the property.

The crux of the lates disagreement focused on a proposed “storage area” outside the building in front of the interior showroom. The proposal calls for 20 inventory vehicles — including motorcycles — to be staged in the area, a number which Wyrick and several other commissioners were concerned would be too many for the 75 by 30 foot space.

“We’re trying to avoid the nuisance factor here,” said Wyrick, referring to the possibility of clutter or vehicles protruding from the allotted storage area.

Jason Doornick, co-owner of the dealership, pushed back, saying that the site has to be flexible to account for different arrangements of different types of vehicles.

“The space is designed to be modular,” said Doornick. “I think that’s the key word here.”

P&Z member Darrell Cherniske posited that it was outside the purview of the Commission to assign a capacity to the storage space. “The space has limitations. Whatever they can fit in there they can fit in there,” said Cherniske.

Commission alternate Anne McAndrew asked a question regarding recent complaints from neighbors about MOTORIOT employees and vehicles parking on neighboring streets, which hit a sore note with Doornick. Specifically, several Elizabeth Street residents signed a complaint letter to the Board of Selectmen last month asking that it prohibit commercial and employee parking on the street, citing disruptive congestion and noise on the residential road. No plans are currently in place to alter Elizabeth Street’s public parking status, but the BOS is considering a widespread downtown parking assessment.

“This is an issue that Kent is facing, not MOTORIOT,” Doornick replied to McAndrew, explaining that the parking on Elizabeth Street is unrestricted, and as such the business and its staff have every right to park there. Commission alternate Chris Harrington expressed that the town’s zoning regulations require a business to provide sufficient parking for its employees, which the current plans do achieve, but Doornick doubled down that it’s not his dealership’s problem.

“Look, we’re just here to get our plan approved. Elizabeth Street is a whole other story that the town of Kent needs to deal with, not us.”

Chair Wes Wyrick announced that he will not seek another term after serving nearly 20 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“I feel like it’s time to move on,” he told the rest of the Commission just before the meeting adjourned. “So that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Clyde Perham Weed
CORNWALL — Clyde Perham Weed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in West Cornwall, Connecticut on Sunday, August 17.

Clyde was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jeanne and Herbert Weed. He was the grandson and namesake of Clyde E. Weed, Chairman of the board of Anaconda Copper.

Backgammon lessons kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 13, at The Hotchkiss Library. Instructor Roger Lourie works with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, while his wife, Claude, assists at a second board with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury.
Leila Hawken

In light of rising local interest in the centuries-old game of Backgammon, Wednesday afternoon backgammon instruction and play sessions are being offered at The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon. The first such session was held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, attracting two enthusiastic participants, both of whom resolved to return for the weekly sessions.

Expert player and instructor Roger Lourie of Sharon, along with his equally expert wife, Claude, led the session, jumping right into the action of playing the game. Claude chose to pair with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury, a moderately experienced player looking to improve her skills, while Lourie teamed himself with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, who was new to the game.

Dugazon opens in Sharon, blending Southern roots with global style

Pantry essentials at Dugazon

Jennifer Almquist

You are invited to celebrate the opening of Dugazon, a home and lifestyle shop located in a clapboard cottage at 19 West Main Street, the former site of The Edward in Sharon. The opening is Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

After careers in the world of fashion, Salisbury residents Bobby Graham and his husband, Matt Marden, have curated a collection of beautiful items that reflect their sense of design, love of hospitality, and Graham’s deep Southern roots. Dugazon is his maternal family name.

