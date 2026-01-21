schools

Solar project advances at HVRHS

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One Board of Education approved a third phase of a solar power installation at Housatonic Valley Regional High School during its Jan. 5 meeting, continuing a multi-stage project aimed at long-term energy savings and infrastructure upgrades.

Region One Business Manager Sam Herrick provided additional details in a Friday, Jan. 16 interview, outlining the scope and financial impact of the expansion.

The first phase of the project included solar panels installed over the school’s kitchen and gym, generating 128 kilowatts of power. A second phase added panels primarily to the agriculture education wing and the main building, increasing capacity by 267 kilowatts.

The newly approved third phase will add 209 kilowatts of capacity across four flat-roof sections of the campus. The agreement includes replacement of approximately 23,000 square feet of roofing in those areas — work that Herrick said would otherwise cost the district about $400,000.

Under the arrangement, electricity generated by the system is sold back to the grid by a third-party contractor. Herrick said the project is expected to save the district approximately $1.2 million over 20 years.

Despite the expanded solar capacity, HVRHS has not seen a reduction in its electric bills. Herrick attributed the increase to recent renovations that included new HVAC systems in the auditorium and cafeteria.

“These systems operate continuously — whether heating, cooling or simply circulating air,” Herrick said. “Even though the power bill has gone up, it would have gone up even more with the old, inefficient systems.”

Overall, Herrick said the solar project is “a good deal” for the district.

