The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News Conflict of Interest Policy

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News follow a financial conflict of interest policy to ensure that the organization’s decisions are made solely in the interest of promoting the quality of our journalism, and to protect the interests of key employees, members of the Board of Directors, financial advisors, and legal counsel (“representatives”) when the organization considers any transaction, contract, or arrangement that might benefit or be perceived to benefit the private interest of a person affiliated with a board member or key employee. The policy includes the following:

Each representative must be faithful to our nonprofit mission not permitted to act in a way that is inconsistent with the central goals of the organization and its nonprofit status.

Representatives cannot accept gifts or favors, either above $250 a year in value, or that could compromise loyalty to the publications, or personally accept gifts from a party having a material interest in the outcome of the organizations’ actions. Cash payments may not be accepted, and no gifts should be accepted if there are strings attached.

The organization may not loan to, or guarantee the personal obligations of, any representative.

The following are examples of conflicts of interest which must be promptly disclosed to the Board of Directors:

A real or apparent conflict of interest between a representative and donor, or a representative and the subject of a Lakeville Journal or Millerton News.

A representative’s ownership of an equity interest in a person or entity that is or will be the subject of report.

The failure to disclose relationships between the subject of any publication or report and any representative or close relatives of the representative.

Conflict Procedure: