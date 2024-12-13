Special Subscription Offer

We’re delighted to offer you the special 50% off discount rate to The Lakeville Journal.

Simply press the “Special Subscription Offer” button below and you will be directed to our Subscription Page.

On the Subscription Page, enter the word welcome in the Promocode box, then click the Apply Promo Code button.

Thank you for becoming a subscriber to The Lakeville Journal! If you have any questions, please click here to contact us, email circulation@lakevillejournal.com, or call 860-435-9873 x301.

Local Matters The Lakeville Journal has been publishing for generations, but we’ve recently made significant investments in news coverage, including:

Proposed Developments Our coverage has closely followed various proposals, such as the Wake Robin Inn redevelopment plan, and what they may mean for our communities.

What To Do Newsletter Our weekly newsletter from Natalia Zukerman with her best picks of upcoming local events. Delivered to you on Thursday mornings in time for you to learn "What To Do" this weekend.

Environmental Coverage Stories ranging from new discoveries of forever chemicals in our water supply to aggressive response to hydrilla in our local lakes.