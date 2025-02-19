canaan fire company

Canaan Fire Co. seeks donor contributions

NORTH CANAAN — “We need your support,” urged the 2025 annual appeal letter from Canaan Fire Company.

Residents received the letter in early February with a request for tax deductible donations to support the volunteer department that has been serving the community since 1911.

“Each and every donation makes a difference.”

The cost of safety gear for one firefighter has risen to nearly $5,000. The letter indicates that new regulations may require two sets of gear for each interior member. Equipment costs are on the rise too, and soon the Company will need a new ladder truck.

The appeal letter was accompanied by an envelope to contribute. Donors can mail checks or money orders to Canaan Fire Company, P.O. Box 642, Canaan, Connecticut 06018.

Call the Company at (860) 824-7366 for more information.

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

The Law

Cartoon by Peter Steiner
Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

