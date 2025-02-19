Canaan Fire Co. seeks donor contributions

NORTH CANAAN — “We need your support,” urged the 2025 annual appeal letter from Canaan Fire Company.

Residents received the letter in early February with a request for tax deductible donations to support the volunteer department that has been serving the community since 1911.

“Each and every donation makes a difference.”

The cost of safety gear for one firefighter has risen to nearly $5,000. The letter indicates that new regulations may require two sets of gear for each interior member. Equipment costs are on the rise too, and soon the Company will need a new ladder truck.

The appeal letter was accompanied by an envelope to contribute. Donors can mail checks or money orders to Canaan Fire Company, P.O. Box 642, Canaan, Connecticut 06018.

Call the Company at (860) 824-7366 for more information.