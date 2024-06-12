Classifieds - 6-13-24

Help Wanted

Assistant Property Manager: Fluency in English and Spanish required. Computer competency preferred. Duties include working with team to address tenant issues, rent collection, follow up on repairs. Must have own car. Full time with great career opportunity. Salary commensurate with skills. 917-549-9088. janelevi@aol.com.

Falls Village Landscaping Company Hiring: Looking for an experienced gardener for ongoing garden maintenance and new landscape installations. Those interested must have plant knowledge, 3+ years experience, a valid driver’s license, and a clean driving record. Competitive pay and sign-on bonus. Gardener Assistant Looking for a gardener assistant to help with garden maintenance and new landscape installations. No experience required, but must be motivated and eager to learn.Contact garret@bluespadelandscaping.com or 860-402-7307 to apply.

Gardening Help: needed part time at a lovely property in Millerton NY. Some experience appreciated. 212-203-7518 or rularu@yahoo.com.

Interested in Native Plants?: Pollinator Gardens? Land Stewardship? Come join our Professional Land Care Team. Learn about Ecosystems and further your Green Knowledge. Full or Part Time. Full Season or Summer. Living Wage, Paid Holidays, Vacation, Sick Time, Continuing Education. wintergreengardening@gmail.com.

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Small bespoke Residential Interior Design Firm: in Salisbury Connecticut, seeking part time administrative assistant to Principal Designer. Must be: highly courteous and professional, have strong attention to detail, solid Mac proficiency, be extremely organized, responsible and have strong time management skills. Please send resumes directly to: erin@robinbelldesign.com.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

David Valyou Carpenter / Builder / Handy-man services: homes and barns my specialty. complete renovations and repairs. 20+ years serving CT MA NY. + insured. Based in Canaan CT. 917-538-1617 text or call. email-davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

Sporting Goods

Skateboard half pipe ramp: 2500$, 3,8,22 ft: used but new, one layer of plywood+gator skin+ free quarter pipe and weather resistant paint. Local pickup, will disassemble if requested. 917-648-4330.

Farm Products

HAY FOR SALE: off the wagon. $6.00 per bale. Call for details 860-672-2759.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Commercial Rentals

Office Spaces Available Now!: Prime location on Main Street in Lakeville, CT. Priced at $300/Month. Utilities Included! Call/Email for more details! 860-248-9605. info@
bncfinancialservices.com.

Rentals Wanted

Professional writer seeks private room, or house share: in Lakeville or surrounding area. Mature female, non smoker, no drugs. Excellent references. 959-901-5727.

Tag Sales

Lakeville, CT

Tag Sale: Saturday, June 15, 9:00 to 3:00. Household items, new and antique light fixtures, vintage kitchen items, cameras, collectibles, American Girl dolls, decor, tools, hardware, clothing, fishing and camping equipment, prints, frames, books. 172 Belgo Road, Lakeville, CT. No early birds please.

Cornwall, CT

Estate/Tag Sale: Furniture, Woodworking/Yard Tools, Household items. June 15 & 16, 9am to 4pm. 94 Cemetery Hill Road, Cornwall. Cash or Venmo.


Latest News

The Fed’s role in populism

The Federal Reserve Bank is the most powerful central bank in the world. It has a long history of successes and at times, failures in steering the U.S. economy through ups and downs. This is a story of how a well-intentioned policy has resulted in one of the worst disasters in American history.

After the stock market crash on Oct. 19, 1987, just two months after Alan Greenspan assumed the chairmanship of the Federal Reserve bank, he fired off a one-sentence statement before the start of trading on October 20th, “The Federal Reserve, consistent with its responsibilities as the nation’s central bank, affirmed today its readiness to serve as a source of liquidity to support the economic and financial system.” It was enough to turn markets around and kick off an economic expansion that lasted for ten years.

the retired investor

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — June 1924

Frank Pierotti of Lime Rock, driving a truck for Jos. Pellazari from Canaan between Falls Village and Lime Rock Sunday night, struck the hind wheel of the truck in some way against a railing and was precipitated into the midst of the Housatonic River. He was alone in the truck and escaped injury. Frank was under the age to obtain an operator’s license and therefore took a chance. He was gathered in by State Policeman Meade and was found guilty by Justice Tuttle Monday afternoon of operating without a license. The fine and costs amounted to $20.56 which was paid by “Big Jo.”

Warren Asa Whitney

CORNWALL — Warren Asa Whitney, “Tucker” to those who knew him, formerly of Cornwall, Pleasant Valley, and Burrville, passed away at the age of 97, on June 8, 2024, at his home in North Stonington, amid his family.

Born Nov. 12, 1926, to the late Asa Jerome and Eunice (Smith) Whitney, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 72 years, Claire S. (Anderson) Whitney, and daughters; Susan (husband David Pianka), of North Stonington, Helen Whitney of Hyde Park, Vermont, and Nancy (husband Sanny Olimpo) of Kissimmee, Florida; grandchildren Charles Pianka of North Stonington and Jennifer (Pianka) Watrous (husband Daniel), and 4 great-grandchildren, Julia, Alice, Owen and Cora Watrous, all of North Stonington, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Alice Tyler

NORTH CANAAN­ — Mary passed away peacefully at home on May 21, at the age of 93. She was born at her parents’ home in Sheffield, on Feb. 19, 1931, to Alice Delmolino and Dazzi Colli. One of five daughters, the family moved to Canaan, where Mary became a lifelong resident. She attended local schools and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Douglas William Tyler Jr., on Feb. 22, 1952.

Together they raised four boys, Anthony, Larry, Michael, and Stephen during which time they established a business, Tyler Carpet, which flourished and became the “go to” destination for everything flooring related to the surrounding communities and beyond.

