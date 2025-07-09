crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Trailer detachment

On the afternoon of June 28, Gary Schoonmaker, 61, of Sheffield, Massachusetts was hauling a trailer behind a Ford 150 down Old Turnpike Road North in East Canaan when the trailer detached, colliding with a utility pole. Schoonmaker was found at fault, and was issued a written warning for operating with an unsecured load.

Disorderly conduct and restraint arrest 

On June 29, Brian McDermott, 53, of Sandisfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on an active warrant for an incident dating to the late evening of June 4 on Joray Road in Sharon. McDermott was processed for disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint in the second degree, and was released on a $2,000 cash bond. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on June 30.

Trespassing Arrest 

On July 1, Steven Knox, 49, of Norfolk was arrested on first degree trespassing charges for an incident that occurred on June 21 at a Grant Street residence in Norfolk. Investigation yielded that no threats were made, although Knox had entered the residence without permission. Knox was released on a $1,500 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 15.

Vehicle scratched and dented at Town Grove 

Between noon and approximately 2 p.m. on July 3, Samantha Zappia, 37, of Amenia had parked her 2019 Chrysler Pacifica in the Lakeville Town Grove parking lot, where it was scratched and dented by an unidentified party. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Begley #868 at the Troop B barracks at Kathleen.Begley@ct.gov of Troop B Routine Line (860) 626-1820.

Thunderstorm crash 

Late in the afternoon on July 3, Steve Zacarias, 23, of Torrington lost control of his Honda Civic EX on Route 272 in Norfolk during heavy rain and hail. The vehicle slid from the roadway and collided with a utility pole, causing damage to both the pole and car. Zacarias was uninjured in the accident, but was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Domestic disturbance arrest 

On the evening of July 3, Troopers were dispatched to a High Street residence in North Canaan on the report of a verbal altercation between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Upon investigation, troopers determined that Sarah Rakowski, 35, of Prospect, Connecticut, was the primary aggressor in the dispute and was transported to Troop B. Rakowski was charged for disorderly conduct and was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. She was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 7.

Patient steals car from hospital parking lot 

At about 1:30 a.m. on July 6, Sharon Hospital phoned Troop B to report a missing patient who had left the hospital. Just after 3 a.m., another report notified troopers of a 2020 Red Chevrolet Silverado that had disappeared from the hospital’s parking lot. It was later determined that the patient, Chace Jones, 25, of Kent, had taken the car and drove it to the Cumberland Farms gas station in Amenia where he abandoned it, subsequently finding other means of travel back to the High Watch Recovery Center in Kent where he was located by troopers. He was processed for larceny of a motor vehicle, and was unable to post a $5,000 cash bond, after which he was transferred to New Haven Correctional Facility. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 7.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Travel league baseball came to Torrington Thursday, June 26, when the Berkshire Bears Select Team played the Connecticut Moose 18U squad. The Moose won 6-4 in a back-and-forth game. Two players on the Bears play varsity ball at Housatonic Valley Regional High School: shortstop Anthony Foley and first baseman Wes Allyn. Foley went 1-for-3 at bat with an RBI in the game at Fuessenich Park.

 

  Anthony Foley, rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, went 1-for-3 at bat for the Bears June 26. 

 

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.

Richard Kraft

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing “uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.” Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing "uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature." Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

A visit to Pearson's airy studio suggests uncommon work, to be sure. Each of four very large tables were covered with what looked to be thousands of miniature squares of inkjet-printed, kaleidoscopically colored pieces of paper. Another table was covered with dozens of book/illustration-size, abstracted images of deer, made up of colored dots. For the enchanted and the mystified, Pearson kindly explained that these pieces were to be collaged together as artworks by the artist Richard Kraft (a frequent contributor to the Siglio Press and Pearson's husband). The works would be accompanied by writings by two poets, Elizabeth Zuba and Monica Torre, in an as-yet-to-be-named book, inspired by a found copy of a worn French children's book from the 1930s called "Robin de Bois" (Robin Hood).

Cycling season: A roundup of our region's rentals and where to ride them

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cyclists head south on the rail trail from Copake Falls.

Alec Linden

After a shaky start, summer has well and truly descended upon the Litchfield, Berkshire and Taconic hills, and there is no better way to get out and enjoy long-awaited good weather than on two wheels. Below, find a brief guide for those who feel the pull of the rail trail, but have yet to purchase their own ten-speed. Temporary rides are available in the tri-corner region, and their purveyors are eager to get residents of all ages, abilities and inclinations out into the open road (or bike path).

For those lucky enough to already possess their own bike, perhaps the routes described will inspire a new way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more, visit lakevillejournal.com/tag/bike-route to check out two ride-guides from local cyclists that will appeal to enthusiasts of many levels looking for a varied trip through the region's stunning summer scenery.

