Classifieds - July 3, 2025

Help Wanted

Congregational Church of Salisbury: opening for Church Administrator. Publicity, bookkeeping, office management, volunteer coordination. See full job description: salisburycongregationalchurch.org/jobs/. Please email resume and cover letter to jobs@salisburyucc.org.

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-364-0603.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-364-0603.

Sharon Congregational Church is seeking a pianist: to join our music team. We host a blended worship service; knowledge of traditional hymns is beneficial. The team practices once per week and on Sunday in preparation for our 10:30 worship. A stipend is available. call 860-364-5002 or e-mail PastorDawson06@yahoo.com.

The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village is hiring: an Assistant Director/Youth Services Coordinator to start mid-August. The position is 28 hours a week. A full job description and how to apply can be found at huntlibrary.org/employment/.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Antiques, Collectibles

Private sale of selected furnishings/furniture: and household items from Ballyhack Farm in Cornwall. For more information please contact us on jbjb4859@gmail.com. Viewings by arrangement only.

Free!

FREE Sofa: matching Loveseat. Burgundy Plaid. 518-755-5565.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Tag Sales

Falls Village, CT

Two Families and One Enormous Tag Sale!:Saturday, July 5, 9-3. Furniture, Electronics, Collectibles, and much more! 76 Barnes Road, Falls Village.

