Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Driver flees vehicle after guardrail collision

On the evening of June 21, John Naula, 24, of Bethel was travelling north on Route 63 in Cornwall near the intersection with Cornwall Hollow Road when he struck the metal guardrail, causing disabling damage to the passenger side. Naula abandoned the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla Matrix, and was later found uninjured at the Shell gas station in Goshen. Naula was issued a misdemeanor summons for evading responsibility and failure to maintain lane. He was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on July 2.

Near head-on on Route 4 

August Farina, 51, of Torrington was driving with two passengers on Route 4 in Cornwall on the morning of June 22 when a Mercedes-Benz ML350, driven by Claudia Proenca-Silva, 51, of Poughkeepsie, New York, crossed the center double-yellow lines and collided with the passenger side of Farina’s Subaru Legacy Sport. Farina’s vehicle veered off the roadway and came to a rest in the embankment, while Proenca-Silva’s car came to a stop in the roadway. All were transported to Sharon Hospital for possible injuries. Proenca-Silva was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

Stop sign mishap 

On the morning of June 24, Joseph Hall, 53, of Taconic was driving with his family on Route 41 in Salisbury in a Subaru Outback when a Ford F350 Super Duty, driven by Leon McLain, 65, of Lakeville collided with the left side of his vehicle. McLain stated he was attempting to cross Route 41 on Farnum Road and thought Hall’s blinker was on, so attempted to move on from the stop sign but instead hit the Outback, disabling it. His own vehicle received functional damage and needed no tow. No injuries were reported from the accident, and McLain was issued an infraction for failure to obey a stop sign.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

A scenic 32-mile loop through Litchfield County

A scenic 32-mile loop through Litchfield County

Whenever I need to get a quick but scenic bicycle ride but don’t have time to organize a group ride that involves driving to a meeting point, I just turn right out of my driveway. That begins a 32-mile loop through some of the prettiest scenery in northern Litchfield County.

I ride south on Undermountain Road (Route 41 South) into Salisbury and turn right on Main Street (Route 44 West). If I’m meeting friends, we gather at the parking area on the west side of Salisbury Town Hall where parking is never a problem.

bike route

Biking Ancramdale to Copake

Biking Ancramdale to Copake

This is a lovely ride that loops from Ancramdale north to Copake and back. At just over 23 miles and about 1,300 feet of elevation gain, it’s a perfect route for intermediate recreational riders and takes about two hours to complete. It’s entirely on quiet roads with little traffic, winding through rolling hills, open countryside, picturesque farms and several lakes.

Along the way, you’ll pass a couple of farmstands that are worth a quick visit. There is only one hill that might be described as steep, but it is quite short — probably less than a quarter-mile.

bike route

Taking on Tanglewood

Taking on Tanglewood

Aerial view of The Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.

Provided

Now is the perfect time to plan ahead for symphonic music this summer at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. Here are a few highlights from the classical programming.

Saturday, July 5: Shed Opening Night at 8 p.m. Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra as Daniil Trifonov plays piano in an All-Rachmaninoff program. The Piano Concerto No. 3 was completed in 1909 and was written specifically to be debuted in the composer’s American tour, at another time of unrest and upheaval in Russia. Trifonev is well-equipped to take on what is considered among the most technically difficult piano pieces. This program also includes Symphonic Dances, a work encapsulating many ideas and much nostalgia.

concerts

James H. Fox

James H. Fox

SHARON — James H. Fox, resident of Sharon, passed away on May 30, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital.

Born in New York, New York, to Herbert Fox and Margaret Moser, James grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. He spent his summers in Gaylordsville, Connecticut, where he developed a deep connection to the community.

