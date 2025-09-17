Classifieds - September 18, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER WANTED: Fulltime, Live-in, Private apartment. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-364-0603.

GARDENER wanted: Large vegetable garden, herb garden, decorative planted beds. Start this fall to prepare for next year. Pine Plains, NY area, private home. References requested. Contact at pineplainsgardener@gmail.com.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-364-0603.

Part Time Retail Help Wanted: Visionary Computer seeks a kind, patient, empathetic person to help us deliver excellence in customer service and sales. Email preferred, info@visionarycomputer.net or call 860-435-2211.

Local construction company seeking: a part-time billing/office assistant for 15-20 hours/week to assist with billing and administrative tasks. Must be available to work in-person in Lakeville, CT during typical business hours. Requirements include proficiency in Microsoft Excel & Word and strong computer literacy. Reliable, organized, and detail-oriented candidates encouraged to apply. To apply, please email your resume to skylarmrem@gmail.com or call 860-435-9710.

Northwest Community Bank, Branch Manager: Responsible for generating business & deepening customer relationships, providing excellent customer service, identifying cross training opportunities and personal development. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must maintain a civic leadership role in the Lakeville community. Strong communication, sales, and supervisory skills. Previous management experience required. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Please see full job description on our website and apply at www.nwcommunitybank.com. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.

Small landscaping company looking for help: Experience with zero turn mower and weed whipping preferred. Willing to train. Pay to go with experience. (860)639-4764.

The North East Community Center: is hiring a Social Care Network Senior Assistant. This role supports the organization’s engagement with Hudson Valley Care Coalition Social Care Network (HVSCN), including screening and referral of clients and case support as needed. Bachelor’s degree in social work or related area and two years similar experience OR four years relevant experience. Spanish speaking required. $28.57/hr, 35 hrs/week. For a full position description, visit www.neccmillerton.org/employment.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications for Dog Control Officer: Candidate must possess a valid New York State driver license. Salary $10,500 annual. Experience preferred. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email todmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: October 2, 2025 at 2:00 pm.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications for Part-Time Clerk: for Planning and Zoning Department Candidates must possess high school equivalency diploma. Salary $19/hour, up to 20 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: October 2, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications for Building Inspector: We are seeking a detail-oriented and knowledgeable Building Inspector to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for checking permit applications for compliance with zoning ordinances, investigating complaints and assist in prosecuting violations of the Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code and zoning ordinances. Zoning will be a primary focus. NYS Certification as Building or Zoning Inspector is strongly preferred. Salary $43.25/hour, 32 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: October 2, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Got a chair that needs reweaving? Caning, Rush, Reed, or danish cording? I can do that! contact: Susannah Anderson in Norfolk. www.susannahandersonart.com/chair-care-seat-repair

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

North Canaan Home for Rent:$2,400/mo + utilities. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2-car garage with attached workshop, sunny deck, and a large yard. For more info, please contact Brierley Lloyd Hannan at William Pitt Sotheby’s Int. Realty - blloydhannan@williampitt.com.

Tag Sales

Lakeville, CT

YARD SALE: Fri.-Sat., Sept 19-20, 10am-3pm. 448 Salmon Kill Rd., Lakeville. Antique country cupboard, mirrors, tons o’ vintage, useful to unusual. And no baby clothes or exercise equipment!

Sharon, CT

Antique furniture, vintage sale: household items, desks, clothes, books, plants, toys, and much more! Sat. 9/20 & Sun. 9/21. 10-4 pm. 116 Amenia Rd, Sharon, just past Sharon Playhouse.