Upcoming flu clinic dates, locations

Flu vaccines will be available around the Northwest Corner via clinics in September and October.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County and Kent Station Pharmacy have scheduled numerous opportunities to get vaccinated.

Dates, times and locations below.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County

Sharon Pharmacy, 8 Gay St., Sharon, Conn. on Tuesday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Colebrook Senior Center, 2 School House Road, Colebrook, Conn. Thursday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Ave., Winsted, Conn. on Friday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Barkhamsted Town Garage, 33 New Hartford Road, Barkhamsted, Conn. on Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Lakeville Town Grove, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville, Conn. on Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Falls Village Senior Center, 107 Main St., Falls Village, Conn. on Friday, Oct. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

VNHLC — Salisbury Branch, 30A Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, Conn. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, Conn. on Wednesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Accepted insurance: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Medicare Part B, ConnectiCare, United Health Care Advantage (for individuals over age 65).

Self-Pay (cash or check): Regular dose for ages 18 and older $50; High dose for adults over 65 $100

Questions? Call 860-379-8561 or visit www.vnhlc.org

Kent Station Pharmacy

Kent Station Pharmacy, 38 N. Main St. Kent, Conn. on: Friday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Salisbury School, 251 Canaan Road, Salisbury, Conn. on: Monday, Sept. 29, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 16, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School, 246 Warren Tpke, Falls Village, Conn. on Friday, Oct. 3, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cornwall UCC Parish House, 8 Bolton Hill Road, Cornwall, Conn. on: Thursday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bring all insurance cards. Short sleeve shirt or loose-fitting top is recommended.

KSP will offer other vaccines including Covid, RSV, shingles and pneumonia. Pre-registration required. Contact 860-927-3725 or info@kentstationpharmacy.com

