Cornwall keeps active in the cold

Pickleball at Cornwall Consolidated School began on Thursday, Jan. 4 in the gymnasium. Cornwall residents can take part in the winter fun each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. inside CCS.

Photo by Riley Klein
recreation

Cornwall keeps active in the cold

CORNWALL — As the region slips into hibernation for the winter, residents have found no shortage of activities to keep them busy.

Aside from downhill skiing at Mohawk Mountain, Park and Recreation has started offering indoor pickleball and ice skating free of charge to Cornwallians.

Each Thursday at Cornwall Consolidated School (CCS), three pickleball courts will be open for play inside the gymnasium from 6 to 8 p.m. The on-court action began Jan. 4 and was well-attended.

Volunteer Tom Barrett was on hand to inform newcomers of the rules and lingo involved with pickleball. Barrett refused to call himself an expert but was more than happy to share his knowledge of the game with beginners.

“We’ve got something for all skill levels,” said Barrett.

Pickleball will remain indoors at CCS until weather allows for play to resume on the court at Foote Field. Due to limited space, only Cornwall residents are invited to play indoor pickleball.

“But players can bring a friend,” said Park and Rec director Jen Markow.

On Saturdays throughout the winter, Cornwall’s skaters can get back on the ice at The Hotchkiss School. The rink in Mars Athletic Center will be open for free-skating from 7 to 8 p.m. for Cornwall residents.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and all participants must bring their own skates.

Mohawk Mountain is back in action. As of Jan. 11, five lifts and nine trails were open for skiers and snowboarders.

When conditions permit, lifts will be spinning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mohawk. Tubing is not yet open. Updates on tubing and daily conditions reports will be posted on www.mohawkmtn.com

For more indoor fun, the Cornwall Library, UCC Parish House, and West Cornwall Union have offered a full menu of activities this winter, including tai chi on Mondays, knitting on Tuesdays, creative goal development on Wednesdays, bridge classes on Thursdays, quilting on Fridays, sketching on Saturdays, and yoga on Sundays.

Visit cornwallct.org/events for more info.

recreation

Latest News

Why are so few films set in CT?

Why are so few films set in CT?

In her new book from Lyons Press, actress Illeana Douglas deftly chronicles a fictionally neglected state in “Connecticut in the Movies: From Dream Houses to Dark Suburbia.” Full of deep cuts and an entire section dedicated to Yale University making brief appearances in film — Indiana Jones lectures at a fictional version of the college, but we all know globetrotting Indy is a New Jersey man — it becomes clear that a book with the same attention to minor detail about New York or Boston movies would have to be three times as long.

Why does Connecticut, a state in such close proximity to New York City — in the heart of New England, a region where Nathaniel Hawthorne, Edgar Allen Poe, Louisa May Alcott and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow helped solidify American fiction — have so little to show for its cultural canon? Even Hartford’s crowning historical site, The Mark Twain House and Museum, celebrates an author whose best-known masterpieces are set in Missouri, waxing on “half-forgotten Southern intonations and elisions.”

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Thanks to invasive shrubs, birds need a nutrition makeover

Thanks to invasive shrubs, birds need a nutrition makeover

A Swainson's thrush in spring.

Photo by Mick Thompson/Audubon

It has not been easy to work outdoors this winter thanks to the rain and melting snow. I am spending more time on social media, which I am not proud to admit, and have found several Facebook Groups – rather Facebook found them for me - that share information on native and invasive plants. The algorithm did good this time. I am rather hooked.

These groups include ‘Native plants of the Northeast’, ‘Native and Invasive Plants of the Eastern US’, ‘Propagating Native Plants’, ‘Invasive Plants ID and Removal in the US and Canada’,

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

A break from the bleak

A break from the bleak

Joe’s Green Weenie, top right; Bread and Butter nymph, bottom right; Wooly Bugger in grey/purple.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

We were only a few days into 2024 and I was casting around for a word to describe the immediate angling prospects.

After rejecting “lousy” as ordinary and “@&#%!” as unsuitable for publication in a family newspaper, I settled on “bleak.”

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Scottish music at Battell Chapel and the Norfolk Library

Scottish music at Battell Chapel and the Norfolk Library

Ken Storrs, left, on Scottish bagpipes and Andrew Thomson, right, on Irish uilleann pipes.

Photo submitted

Norfolk resident Andrew Thomson will be presenting an evening of Scottish music at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Battell Chapel in Norfolk and Saturday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Norfolk Library. He will be accompanied by Scottish bagpiper Ken Storrs for both events.

Friday’s show honors Robert Burns and is a paid ticketed event that includes haggis, whisky and poetry reading. Saturday’s event is part of the Norfolk Library’s Music Among Neighbors series and is free with registration required.

Keep ReadingShow less
scottish music