Country Mutt Show

It was a calm spring evening as the game got underway, about 78 degrees with the sun comfortably beneath the tree line. Supporters for both sides dotted the foul lines to cheer on their teams.

Ben Young started the game on the hill for the Red Sox. Riley Klein

Torrington got out in front early with a 2-0 advantage after the first inning. The Red Sox responded with a comeback in the second. Teddy Kneeland, Lane Brooks, Quinn McNiff, Willa Lesch, and Henry Kneeland all reached home to bring the score to 5-2.

Torrington added another run, but the Red Sox tacked on two more in the third inning when Ben Young and Teddy Kneeland rounded the bases.

Berkley Karcheski played left field for the Red Sox June 5. Riley Klein

Quinn McNiff scored another in the fourth inning and the Red Sox’s lead peaked at 8-3.

Torrington caught fire in the bottom of the fourth with a whopping six runs. The Royals took a 9-8 lead going into the fifth and final inning.

Sam Norbit was a split-second away from tagging out the tying run at home. Riley Klein

Myles Shippa scored the tying run for the Red Sox, stealing home on a wild pitch. In the bottom of the fifth, Torrington mirrored the play and scored the go-ahead run in similar fashion. The Royals rejoiced in the infield after walking off with a 10-9 win.

The Red Sox’s record moved to 5-7 on the season while Torrington advanced to 3-4.