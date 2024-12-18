Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Home improvement work, refund charges

On Thursday, Dec. 12, at approximately 1 p.m., Grant Lang, 28, of Brookfield, turned himself in at Troop B on an active arrest warrant alleging making or offering to make home improvements on a Falls Village residence without a current certificate of registration and failing to refund payment for a home improvement within 10 days. Lang was released on a $2,000 nonsurety bond and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court.

Disorderly conduct

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Troopers responded to a Sharon Valley Road residence in Sharon on a report of an active disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of Chad Peterson, 37, of Sharon, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Peterson was released on a $2,500 nonsurety bond and was scheduled to appear in court.

Disorderly conduct, assault, 3rd degree charges

On Friday, Dec. 13, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a Main Street address in North Canaan for a disturbance. An investigation led to the arrest of Randall Tilley, 36, of North Canaan, on charges of disorderly conduct and assault, third degree. Tilley was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com.

