Political protests draw hundreds despite downpour

More than 400 turned out for a HANDS OFF! protest rally in Salisbury Saturday, April 5.

Ruth Epstein
It was all hands on at two HANDS OFF! protest rallies Saturday, April 5, in the Northwest Corner.

Amid heavy rainfall, the lawn of the White Hart Inn in Salisbury was filled to the brim with citizens out to express their fear and anger with the Trump administration. This was one of legions of protests held around the United States that day.

Armed with signs proclaiming a wide range of messages, the more than 400 who turned out were passionate about the causes which they support.

“For me it’s the arts,” said Maura Wolf of Salisbury, noting specifically that such cultural institutions as PBS are at risk.

Sherie Berk worries about Social Security, the loss of grants and the loss of freedom.

Lisa Gold of Sharon said, “There is so much at risk. I can’t just stop at one thing,” while Mark Alexander of Falls Village said he’s focused, “on the whole nine yards being stolen. We’re losing our democracy if this continues. It was hard for me to decide what sign to make.” He eventually settled on one about Medicare.

In a poignant response, Jane Herold of Cornwall talked of her father who was a survivor of the Holocaust. “He didn’t ever think he’d see something like that twice in one lifetime. Fortunately, he didn’t live to see this, but I am seeing it. It’s very scary.”

Joanne Borduas, president and CEO of Community Health & Wellness Center, was among the speakers at Saturday’s HANDS OFF! protest rally in Salisbury April 5. She spoke about the impact the federal funding cuts are having on healthcare. Ruth Epstein

During a short program, which was introduced by Sophia deBoer, who helped organize the event, Joanne Borduas, president and CEO of Community Health & Wellness Center, a federally qualified health center, spoke about the cuts being made in the area of basic healthcare and the negative impacts, especially to those on Medicaid. She said those clients will not be able to afford to pay for insurance. “As an organization that receives federal funding, we’re having to make drastic changes. Already we have had to close our dental services.”

Borduas ended on a strong and foreboding note. “The cuts will result in a matter of life and death.”

A woman from Stanfordville, New York, said she is one of thousands of farmers who have been affected by the removal of promised grants. Her message to the Trump administration: “Hands off our environment.”

One of the region’s strong environmentalists, Tim Abbott, referring to the current administration as the “Trump regime,” said land is important and access to nature is vital. He encouraged those present to skill up, not to comply, not to capitulate and perform defections.

Teen Alex Wilbur, representing the youth of the community, urged the crowd to stand up and protect those in the trans and LGBTQIA+ communities, expressing fear for the future. Wilbur shared a quote from activist Marsha Johnson who said, “No pride for some of us without liberation for all of us.”

Lisa Gold of Sharon and Mark Alexander of Falls Village are among those who came out to Saturday’s HANDS OFF! protest rally in Salisbury. Ruth Epstein

State Rep, Maria Horn, D-64, spoke about her major concerns, including the loss of $1 to $2 billion of Medicaid funding, noting one in four Connecticut residents are covered by that program. She touched on other areas that are being cut, such as food. “We must protect our most vulnerable people. That’s part of our set of values.”

As a former federal prosecutor, Horn is extremely upset with the attempts being made to destroy the legal system.

Later in the day, a strong showing for HANDS OFF! was seen at the intersection of routes 4 and 7 in Cornwall Bridge. With an estimated crowd of 250, once again there was a sense of enthusiasm and commitment as signs were held high and waves to passing vehicles elicited much support.

Participants in Saturday’s HANDS OFF! rally in Cornwall Bridge wave to passersby. Ruth Epstein

For Mike Nadeau, climate change is an important issue that needs to be addressed. “I’m concerned with what little democracy is left,” he said. Louise Riley of Kent runs Fishes and Loaves food pantry in Canaan, so it’s natural that food is of great concern to her. The pantry is receiving less food from governmental programs and is seeing increased demand, she said.

Richard Sears, who along with his wife, Brenda Singer, were among the organizers of the rally because they are witnessing the destruction of democracy in so many ways. “We need to stand up for the power of people,” he said. Gary Steinkohl said the administration is “imploding our society, democracy, economy, culture, beliefs — everything we’ve created — without reason.”

Looking around at the rally goers, Cornwall First Selectman Gordon M. Ridgway said, “These cuts impact everyone out here: veterans, farmers, people on Social Security. And they are made by someone not elected by anyone.”

Alice Quinn of Millerton joined the demonstrators at White Hart in Salisbury.Christine Bates

