Hundreds gather at ‘No Kings’ political protests

The energized crowds, the custom signs and the constant show of support from passersby honking their horns reflected what many in the Northwest Corner want for this country — “No Kings.”

Such was the strong sentiment at rallies in Cornwall, Kent and Salisbury that mirrored the hundreds held across the country Saturday, June 14, to protest President Donald Trump’s policies and decrees.

The triangle at the junction of routes 7 and 4 in Cornwall Bridge was filled with more than 300 people, all there to express their fears about what direction the country is headed.

In Cornwall, Doug Craig, holding a huge sign of a crown being slashed, said he’s mainly concerned that Trump’s big bill “has too many hidden things.” Paul Bacsik of Sharon said, “We need co-branches of government, not one.”

Lori Welles of Cornwall believes, “There are so many things going on that people are in doubt about what is true. The Constitution is fundamental to protecting our society. The administration is lacking in humanity.”

The protest at Cornwall on Saturday drew more than 300 participants. Ruth Epstein

David Stoneback was appalled that those who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are being pardoned.

Ed Greene said his big concerns are how Trump is undermining the government and his lack of support for those who need help. “It’s an assault on all our programs.” His wife, Dinny Greene, added, “He’s dismantling the fabric of our society.”

Dick Sears, who was one of the organizers of the rally, walked along the edge of the grassy area chanting “Show me what democracy looks like” and later encouraged the crowd to answer “This is what democracy looks like.”

In Salisbury, hundreds gathered where Route 44 meets Route 41. Tom Zetterstrom described the scene: “A mosaic of all signs would have illustrated a broad spectrum of grievances appropriate for a Smithsonian archive about the waning days of our democracy.”

In Kent, an “Unhappy Birthday Party” was sponsored as part of the rally by the Democratic Town Committee on the Golden Falcon lot in the center of town. Participants lined Route 7 with similar signs to the other demonstrations.

Kent DTC chairman Patricia Oris energized the assembly, saying due process is the cornerstone of our democracy. She went though a litany of actions that have been taken under this administration, starting off each with the words, “How dare they” and the audience repeating the phrase. Some of these included the criminalizing abortion, the treatment of State Sen. Alex Padilla and a budget that rewards billionaires and takes food out of the mouths of children.

She mentioned the $40 million spent that day “to feed his ego on a ridiculous parade. I’m here to say we’re the true Americans. We are the patriots. We’re putting our feet down and saying enough is enough. We will survive. The power of the people is unbeatable. We are Americans and Americans bow to no king.”

A huge crowd gathered in Kent Saturday for its ‘Unhappy Birthday Party’ for President Donald Trump sponsored by the town’s Democratic Town Committee. Ruth Esptein

Carolyn Casey of Kent said she is afraid Trump will declare martial law, suspend habeas corpus and arrest everyone. Amanda Cernitz of Kent said Trump lied when he said he’d uphold the Constitution.

Lianna Gantt led the group in an “Unhappy Birthday Song” to Trump.

“Unhappy birthday to Trump,

The guy we want to dump.

He tramples on the Constitution,

What a mean-hearted grump!”