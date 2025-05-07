May Day in Cornwall

Protestors line the triangle in Cornwall Bridge May 3.

Riley Klein
activism

May Day in Cornwall

CORNWALL — State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, joined more than 100 protestors at the intersection of Route 7 and Route 4 for the May Day Rally Saturday, May 3.

“It it is so nourishing to see so many people showing up and making noise ... at a time when our federal Administration is busy trying to tear us apart and tear us down,” Horn said to the crowd. “Our job is not to do what we’re told. Our job is to do justice.”

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) speaks on May Day.Riley Klein

Thousands of similar rallies were held nationwide at the start of May.

The gathering in Cornwall Bridge advocated for education, healthcare, minority groups, social programs, immigration and postal workers. It also protested the “billionaire takeover” in Washington D.C.

Holding custom signs, the group sang “This Land is Your Land” as passing vehicles honked in support.

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview
Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

