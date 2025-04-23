Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault arrest

On April 13, troopers arrested Mark Greenier, 63, at his home in Colebrook for an active arrest warrant for Disorderly conduct and Assault in the third degree. Greenier was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond the same evening, and was scheduled to appear for an arraignment at Torrington Superior Court on April 14.

Main Street utility pole crash

Serena Granbery, 76, of Lakeville was stopped at a T-intersection on Main Street in Salisbury in a Honda Element on April 16. Upon moving from the intersection, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Her vehicle sustained functional damage and was towed, while Granbery was transported by Salisbury EMS to Sharon Hospital for evaluation of potential injuries. Granbery was issued a written warning for Failure to maintain lane.

Accident leads to multiple charges

On the afternoon of April 17, troopers responded to a report of a potentially disabled vehicle on Canaan Valley Road in North Canaan. Upon arriving, they determined that an accident had taken place. Edyta Krystyna Smejlik, 40, of Southfield, Massachusetts, was then taken into custody after officers determined she had lied about her involvement in the accident. Troopers ultimately charged Smejlik on five violations: Failure to keep right at curve; Illegal operation of a motor vehicle without a license; Evading responsibility resulting in property damage; Interfering with an officer/resisting; Use of drug paraphernalia; Breach of the peace in second degree. Smejlik was released on a $5,000 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on April 30.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Town of Salisbury

Board of Finance

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced horse equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-67-0499.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

Keep ReadingShow less